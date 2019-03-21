Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

American Legion Newsletter

Hi to all from Brigantine American Legion Post No. 396, Kline McKinney.

A thank you to all who attended the meeting March 12 concerning the nomination of officers for the coming year. The election of officers for this year will take place Tuesday, April 9. All members are urged to attend.

If you're like me, you may watch too much TV. One of my old time favorites was the TV show “Cheers,” the bar in Boston where “everybody knows your name and they're always glad you came.” Our bar is available for members and guests. If you haven’t been here in a while, please stop by. Perhaps you can make a new friend or renew a friendship. And if you like to watch TV, you will find several wall-mounted large-screen TVs for your viewing pleasure. And like the Cheers bar, we at the Post will be glad you came. Enjoy our hospitality!

Our post is always looking for new members, as is our Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion. Any one interested in participating in the post's activities is invited to stop by and inquire.

Please keep our service men and women in your thoughts and prayers and may God bless America.

