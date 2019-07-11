Greetings from The American Legion Post # 396, right here in beautiful Brigantine. The 4th of July was great wasn’t it? The weather cooperated and the fireworks were spectacular. The 4th of July is my favorite holiday and I hope you enjoyed it, as much as I did.
On Sunday July 6th, the Brigantine VFW and American Legion joined together for our annual ‘Coin Toss’ on Brigantine Blvd. We jointly collected bills and coins for the benefit of local Veterans in need in our area. While the final total has not yet been established, our efforts were successful and we jointly want to express our thanks and appreciation to all of you who generously donated money toward this endeavor. We just can’t say ‘THANK YOU’ enough to those who did donate to this worthwhile cause. If you missed us and wish to contribute, then just stop by our hall to make your contribution.
As I have talked about before, on Saturday July 13th we are having our annual Clam Bake. This summertime party is open to the public and admission is free, (you pay for your food and drinks). This party is always a good time for the entire family. The food is great and the entertainment is great as well. So I hope to see you all there with your friends and family for this summer time cookout. We plan to start at around 5:30 and we will go till??? I hope to see you all there tomorrow, Saturday evening for some fun.
Coming up on Wednesday evening are the dance lessons in our hall, which are free. So if you wish to learn ballroom dancing or line dancing, then don’t be bashful and “come on down”. Carrie Taft will be giving lessons from 6-9 PM and it’s a lot of fun.
The American Legion summer of fun continues. Coming up in August, our chapter of The Sons of The American Legion will be having a summertime cookout which is always a good time too. I’ll be sure to inform you all with dates, times, menu items and other details as they are made known to me. Please look for my article in this paper for more details and information.
As always, please keep a positive thought for our uniformed service members around the world and say a little prayer for their safety and well being. Please, never forget that these men and women protect or liberty and freedom. May God Bless America.