Greeting’s from the American Legion Post #396, here in beautiful Brigantine. The Dog Days of Summer are upon us now and soon the summer will be over. When that happens the crowds at the supermarket get smaller, you don’t need to make a reservation at your favorite restaurant (usually) and the island returns to slower pace with less traffic. The island goes into a transition of being a destination or weekend spot to just home for the locals, until next spring. So Tuesday Sept. 3rd, most everything in Brigantine changes and the day after Labor Day we have our “Shoo-Bee” Tuesday Party. This party is open to the public for fun and laughter and craziness. So regardless if your a local or a weekender, your invited. It’s a Tuesday night, you can stay home and watch TV (a big Yawn), or you can come on down to the Legion Hall for food, fun and entertainment (admission is free). Details concerning menu items (all "Ala-cart"), and other specifics will be forth coming in my next letter next week. DJ Augie Dogie, who has done this before for us (he always does a great job), will spin some disks for entertainment and dancing. So mark your calendars, as I hope to see you there!
Just a note of clarification concerning the term "Shoo-Bee." When I was in elementary school (a very long time ago), I didn’t have a lunch box/pale and I was about to go on a field trip with my class mates for the day. So my mom took an old shoe box and packed my lunch in it and off I went. Some times shoe boxes are associated with meals and lunch boxes for a day trip and this goes way back for many years. The term "Shoo-bee" is not a derogatory term (although some may use it that way). Plainly stated, "Shoo-Bee’s" are tourists, part time resident home owners, and regular visitors here. The Brigantine economy depends on all of them and we welcome them as our neighbors and friends. Please don’t be troubled by the term, no one means any disrespect. I hope that this explanation helps.
The Sons Of The American Legion had their Land & Sea BBQ this past Saturday night. I got there late, at about 8 p.m. and things were beginning to wind down. All of those who attended seemed to enjoy themselves. The food and the entertainment was great and it seemed to me that all who attended had a pretty good time. Our thanks to all who attended and to those who contributed to make the party a big success.
American uniformed service men and women serve and protect our county in places all over the world and sometimes in spite of great danger. Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers. May God bless America.