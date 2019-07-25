Many New Jersey children face the prospect of arriving for their first day of school in September without the most basic of school supplies. To help address this, the AMI Foundation is launching its 11th Annual “Tools for Schools” supply drive, now through Aug. 16.
“There are many children right here in our own communities who are not properly prepared for their return to school, simply because they lack the basic supplies like pencils and paper,” said Dr. Peggy Avagliano, President of the AMI Foundation Board of Directors. “We invite the community to join our physicians and employees in donating much-needed school supplies, and thus help provide these children with an equal opportunity at a quality education.
“The programs, services and partnerships undertaken by the Foundation are designed to enhance the quality of life and improve the health status of community residents, and we believe this Tools For School Drive is consistent with that mission and vision,” added Dr. Avagliano. “This is another way for us to give something meaningful back to the communities we serve.”
The AMI Foundation has placed blue collection baskets in the reception areas of all 12 AMI office locations in Atlantic, Cape May, Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Office locations may be found at AtlanticMedicalImaging.com.
The list of requested school supplies includes:
pencils
erasers
spiral notebooks
pocket folders
crayons
colored markers
colored pencils
glue sticks
highlighters
soft pencil cases.
Many of these supplies can be purchased at deep discounts at the area’s large retailers, such as Walmart and Target.
As in years past, the AMI Foundation has also purchased back packs to accompany the school supply donations. Once the drive is complete, the collected supplies and book bags will be delivered to elementary schools throughout the area in late August. To date, the AMI Foundation has donated 2,800 back packs to area school children in need.