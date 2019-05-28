An alphabet of tips for surviving the summer

With the season almost upon us, here’s an alphabetical list of things for those in the visitor and tourist industry to consider this season.
A is for Attitude Adjustment: Business owners and residents need to mentally prepare for the increase of traffic, wait times etc. Embrace the sometimes unpleasant activities that allow our region to gain financially.
B is for Business: Mind your own business, and let others do the same. Take time to measure profitability and handle challenges during the season.
C is for Customer Focus: Listen and do your best to meet the needs and wants of the customer.
D is for Design and Develop: Draw a picture, map it out or write it down. Then act on the plan or vision of a better summer season.
E is for Expectations: Be extremely realistic in what you expect to do this summer.
F and G are for Fun and Games: Most people, especially the customers who visit our region, like to have fun. It usually comes down to playing and having fun.
H is for Hope (Not Despair): There will be both sunny and rainy days ahead this season. Understand that even the most threatening of storm clouds may contain a silver lining. Be hopeful.
I is for Inventory: Take a look at what you are offering. If you find your inventory is stale or looks the same, it may be time to freshen up the mix, reorganize your store and change out displays.
J is for Join In: Everyone is very busy this time of year, but budget time if possible to be a part of the community events and happenings.
K is for Kids: If you can make the children happy, you will make the parents even happier. Parents are willing to go the extra mile to create wonderful memories for their children.
L is for Loyal Customers: Statistics show it is less expensive and much easier to keep a good customer coming back than to attract a new one.
M is for Music: Live and recorded music help to create a communal feeling and a place people will gravitate toward. If you have the option to mix in a little live music into your place of business, do so.
N is for a New Season: Revisit the things that made previous seasons great but also seek out new best practices for the new season.
O is for Opportunities: The thousands of visitors and potential customers to our region present opportunities.
P is for Preparation: Do what is necessary to be prepared and get ready to shine in the seasonal spotlight.
Q is for Quick Responses: Act quickly and efficiently in response to customer phone calls, emails, requests and suggestions.
R is for Resources: Do what you can to maintain a healthy balance of the resources you have available to assist you.
S is for Strategy: Creating and utilizing a strategy for the summer season can be done by combining past information, present business climate and some future projecting.
T is for Time: Saving the time of your customers and yourself can be a big factor in a successful season.
U is for Unique Experiences: Social media worthy events, discovering something new, having an amazing meal, meeting new people, finding that perfect take-home gift or just stumbling on the perfect place to rest and relax.
V is for Vacations: The people who visit our region are choosing to spend their vacation time and vacation dollars with us. Let’s make their vacation memorable.
W is for Water Activities: Few other destinations have all that we have to offer. Our dining, entertainment, shopping mix is perfectly complemented by our access to the ocean.
X is for Multiply (X) Your Efforts By Working Together: Find creative ways to leverage existing and new business relationships.
Y is for You: You are the only thing standing between implementing or putting these ideas into action or not doing so.
Z is for ZZZs: Sleep, or more likely the lack of sleep, during the summer season is something we all need to address. Find the healthy balance..
I hope you enjoyed and can use some of these tips and techniques. I know our guests and customers visiting the region this season will appreciate the extra effort.