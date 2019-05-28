You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

An alphabet of tips for surviving the summer

With the season almost upon us, here’s an alphabetical list of things for those in the visitor and tourist industry to consider this season.

A is for Attitude Adjustment: Business owners and residents need to mentally prepare for the increase of traffic, wait times etc. Embrace the sometimes unpleasant activities that allow our region to gain financially.

B is for Business: Mind your own business, and let others do the same. Take time to measure profitability and handle challenges during the season.

C is for Customer Focus: Listen and do your best to meet the needs and wants of the customer.

D is for Design and Develop: Draw a picture, map it out or write it down. Then act on the plan or vision of a better summer season.

E is for Expectations: Be extremely realistic in what you expect to do this summer.

F and G are for Fun and Games: Most people, especially the customers who visit our region, like to have fun. It usually comes down to playing and having fun.

H is for Hope (Not Despair): There will be both sunny and rainy days ahead this season. Understand that even the most threatening of storm clouds may contain a silver lining. Be hopeful.

I is for Inventory: Take a look at what you are offering. If you find your inventory is stale or looks the same, it may be time to freshen up the mix, reorganize your store and change out displays.

J is for Join In: Everyone is very busy this time of year, but budget time if possible to be a part of the community events and happenings.

K is for Kids: If you can make the children happy, you will make the parents even happier. Parents are willing to go the extra mile to create wonderful memories for their children.

L is for Loyal Customers: Statistics show it is less expensive and much easier to keep a good customer coming back than to attract a new one.

M is for Music: Live and recorded music help to create a communal feeling and a place people will gravitate toward. If you have the option to mix in a little live music into your place of business, do so.

N is for a New Season: Revisit the things that made previous seasons great but also seek out new best practices for the new season.

O is for Opportunities: The thousands of visitors and potential customers to our region present opportunities.

P is for Preparation: Do what is necessary to be prepared and get ready to shine in the seasonal spotlight.

Q is for Quick Responses: Act quickly and efficiently in response to customer phone calls, emails, requests and suggestions.

R is for Resources: Do what you can to maintain a healthy balance of the resources you have available to assist you.

S is for Strategy: Creating and utilizing a strategy for the summer season can be done by combining past information, present business climate and some future projecting.

T is for Time: Saving the time of your customers and yourself can be a big factor in a successful season.

U is for Unique Experiences: Social media worthy events, discovering something new, having an amazing meal, meeting new people, finding that perfect take-home gift or just stumbling on the perfect place to rest and relax.

V is for Vacations: The people who visit our region are choosing to spend their vacation time and vacation dollars with us. Let’s make their vacation memorable.

W is for Water Activities: Few other destinations have all that we have to offer. Our dining, entertainment, shopping mix is perfectly complemented by our access to the ocean.

X is for Multiply (X) Your Efforts By Working Together: Find creative ways to leverage existing and new business relationships.

Y is for You: You are the only thing standing between implementing or putting these ideas into action or not doing so.

Z is for ZZZs: Sleep, or more likely the lack of sleep, during the summer season is something we all need to address. Find the healthy balance..

I hope you enjoyed and can use some of these tips and techniques. I know our guests and customers visiting the region this season will appreciate the extra effort.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.