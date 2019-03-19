Annual Restaurant Gala raises funds for Atlantic Cape students, foundation

The 36th annual Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala took place March 14 at the Waterfront Conference Center in Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City.
"The Restaurant Gala is the college’s key fundraising event with proceeds funding scholarships for students attending the Academy of Culinary Arts. Since its inception, the Gala has raised more than $3.5 million for scholarships through the support of the community and corporate sponsors. The proceeds from this event will benefit students at the Academy of Culinary Arts, an emergency fund for college students, and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations. Last year's Gala raised $214,400!" according to the college's website.