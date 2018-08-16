For almost 25 years families have gathered together to renew high school friendships and compete in an annual softball game the 24th Street Field in Brigantine. They come from as far away as Phoenix, Boston and Connecticut as well as local communities with their growing families. This year was special as the many friends of Tom Callowhill dedicated the game to the memory of their beloved friend who passed away so suddenly the previous week.
Scrapbook Scribblings
Brigantine’s Trevor Cohen had three hits and pitched the final three innings in Atlantic Shore’s 13-1 win over Nederland, Texas in the Babe Ruth World Series played in Texas. Shore will advance to the next round against Vancouver, Washington.
Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City High School) became the first player from Brigantine to reach the major leagues, pitching for San Diego against Milwaukee. Although Brett set a league record giving up three consecutive homers in the first inning, his manager Andy Green showed confidence in his future stating, “We saw a guy settled in, dialed in, locating his fastball very well. He’s going to be fine.” Brett’s 10-0 triple A record is an indicator of a bright future.
On the same night Joe Callahan (Holy Spirit) made his Eagles debut quarterbacking the entire second half. Joe completed 8 of 18 passes for 91 yards. He had an impressive last quarter drive that petered out on the 20 yard line.
Jen Daniels of Holy Spirit was listed by The Press of Atlantic City as one of Spirit’s top athletes since 2000. Jen scored 1,389 career points leading her team to a 26-2 record her junior year. She later played for George Mason and was a sports analyst for Comcast.
Turning back the pages to ...
1930: Holy Spirit played Atlantic City High School to a 7-7 tie in the world’s first indoor football game at the Atlantic City Convention Center on the Boardwalk. 27 train carloads of turf were spread 6 inches thick over the concrete floor.
1976: The Dove brothers Tom, Rick, John and Steve were racking up 24 years of lifeguarding in Brigantine.
1987: John McManus, Jamie Brown, Erik Ireland, Kyle Philips, Justin Ardito, Tom Finan, Erik Perna, and Damian Harris led the Brigantine Rams JVs to their first win over the Atlantic City Dolphins in 26 years.
Tom Callowhill Rich Talley, Buddy Daily, Rob Gifford, Lou Esposito, Chris Fox, Pat Costello, Rob Simon, Mike Threet, Dan Mc Gahn, Dan Burns, Eric Scheiner, Sam Rando, Mel Cortelessa and Pete Cortlessa led St. Philips to the CYO championship. The team was coached by Sam Rando, Joe Giacomo and Marty Cortelessa.
1991: John Datallo Brunetti set a Holy Spirit record rushing for 1,000 yards while leading the Spartans to a 10-1 record and the conference championship.
1991: Wendy Trockenbrod set an NCAA record giving up the fewest goals as a goalie for Trenton State in the National championship playoffs.
1991: Coach Dan Daley’s freshman eight finished the crew season with a 12-0 record. Dan’s son Sean was a member of the record-setting crew.
2016: Brigantine Middle School teacher Larry DiGiovanni reached a milestone this past week when his St. Joe Lady Wildcats gave him win No. 250 with a 25-22 victory over Atlantic County Institute of Technology.