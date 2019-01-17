Arbor Day Foundation offers 10 trees with membership

The Arbor Day Foundation is including 10 flowering trees with any membership added during January.
By becoming a part of the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation, new members will receive 10 flowering trees or five crapemyrtles. The flowering trees include two Sargent crabapples, three American redbuds, two Washington hawthorns and three white flowering dogwoods.
“These stunning trees will beautify your home with lovely flowers of pink, yellow and white colors,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “These trees are perfect for large and small spaces.”
The trees are part of the foundation’s Trees for America campaign.
The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between Feb. 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch tall trees are guaranteed to grow or they will be replaced free of charge.
Members will also receive a subscription to the foundation’s bimonthly publication, Arbor Day, and The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care.
To become a member of the foundation and to receive the trees, send a $10 contribution by Jan. 31 to Ten Flowering Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.
Local residents can also join online at arborday.org/January.