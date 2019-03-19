Area chambers hold joint mixer in Somers Point

Two area Chambers of Commerce came together to provide increased opportunity for their respective members.
The Cape May County Chamber and the Greater Atlantic City Chamber held a joint mixer last week at Josie Kelly’s in Somers Point. More than 200 businesses turned out to turn up their business-to-business, or B2B, marketing.
Joe Kelly, president of the A.C. Chamber spoke about the strong relationship between the two organizations that share a common border, “We don’t look at borders in business because our customers don’t look at borders. Our customers want a great service experience.”
Cape May County Chamber President Vicki Clark was quick to point out additional value in bringing the two groups together. “We have members that are unique to our chamber, and we also have shared members. When we come together we can talk about our shared issues as well as discussing solutions to issues we all face.”
Michael Chait, executive vice president of the A.C. Chamber, worked closely with Chamber volunteers to help make the event a success. “We utilized the Chamber’s Engagement Committee to help secure a location that would work for both Cape May and Atlantic County businesses to meet and network.”
Based on the turnout, choosing Josie Kelly’s worked well in both space for networking in a large group as well as access to available parking.
While both groups are doing great work advocating for their counties and membership, John Kelly who serves as marketing and membership director for the Cape Chamber said, “When businesses get together and work together throughout a larger region, it leads to a stronger business community.
When asked about the value that chamber membership brings to the businesses that actively participate, both Vicki Clark and Joe Kelly were able to sum their thoughts up in just a few words.
Joe Kelly simply said “Opportunity and the ability to have a measurable return on an investment.”
Vicki Clark focused on “Quality connections and the fact that one simple lead in business has the potential to lead to additional quality leads and lifelong relationships. “
Maura McMahon Primus, chairwoman of the Cape May County Chamber, offered a business owner’s perspective on the event and added a suggestion to those who may be considering membership in a chamber of commerce. “It is important to relationship building to be able to get away from the office, the phone and emails and meet with business people in a social setting” she said.
Switching quickly back to her chamber chairwoman role, McMahon added, “Allowing your staff and team members to volunteer and actively participate in the chambers is a wonderful opportunity to create long-term value for both the individual and the business.”