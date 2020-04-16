CAMDEN — One hundred and thirty-six area residents, all undergraduate students in the Rutgers–Camden College of Arts and Sciences, have been inducted into the Athenaeum Honor Society.
Membership in Athenaeum is limited to juniors maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of no less than 3.70 (out of 4.0) and to seniors maintaining a cumulative average of no less than 3.50.
Athenaeum is the undergraduate honor society at Rutgers University–Camden.
The newly inducted members include:
Atlantic County
Absecon — Erin Whale
Atlantic City — Alfi Chow; Shariq Khan
Egg Harbor Township — Sandra Benjamin
Galloway Township — Nicole Bigelow; Beyonce Carty
Hammonton — Victoria Cicalese; Robert Hughes
Mays Landing — Janelly Santos
Pleasantville — Maria Saavedra-Cabrera; Liz Vlaskalic
Cape May County
North Cape May — Caroline Rankovic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.