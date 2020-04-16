Williams Masters Degree

CAMDEN — One hundred and thirty-six area residents, all undergraduate students in the Rutgers–Camden College of Arts and Sciences, have been inducted into the Athenaeum Honor Society.

Membership in Athenaeum is limited to juniors maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of no less than 3.70 (out of 4.0) and to seniors maintaining a cumulative average of no less than 3.50.

Athenaeum is the undergraduate honor society at Rutgers University–Camden.

The newly inducted members include:

Atlantic County

Absecon — Erin Whale

Atlantic City — Alfi Chow; Shariq Khan

Egg Harbor Township — Sandra Benjamin

Galloway Township — Nicole Bigelow; Beyonce Carty

Hammonton — Victoria Cicalese; Robert Hughes

Mays Landing — Janelly Santos

Pleasantville — Maria Saavedra-Cabrera; Liz Vlaskalic

Cape May County

North Cape May — Caroline Rankovic

