SOMERS POINT — Shore Medical Center is proud to recognize Hospital Unit Coordinator Arpita “Pinky” Patel of its advanced spine and orthopedic unit as the Guardian Angel for March. She began her 16-year career at Shore in orthopedics and continued as the unit combined with neurology.
The grateful patient nominating Patel for the Guardian Angel recognition said, “Pinky took it upon herself to assist us, and she reflects great distinction at Shore Medical Center.”
Advanced spine and orthopedic unit Supervisor Jessica Mankow said Patel is always there to help. “She is dependable, organized and she is often my go-to person to assist with a project on the unit,” Mankow said. “I know if I give Pinky a job, it will get done, and it will be done well.”
Her willingness to be helpful to the families of patients is another reason Patel stands out, according to Mankow. “She is always going that extra mile to be sure she has done all she can to assist whoever comes to the nurses’ station with a question or a need.”
Her co-workers agreed, with one saying, “Whether it is to assist with a computer or copier problem or to find you that obscure phone number you need to reach a doctor, Pinky is reliable and an excellent resource for our staff and also for the HUCs throughout the hospital.”
A resident of Egg Harbor Township, Patel and her husband have four children and enjoy travel and family time together.
The Guardian Angel program recognizes anyone who works at Shore Medical Center and makes an impact and difference in a person's care or experience. Guardian Angels are recognized among their peers and are presented with a special Guardian Angel pin at Shore Medical Center’s annual pinning ceremony.
If you, a family member or friend would like to honor a Shore Medical Center Guardian Angel, please contact the Shore Medical Center Planned Giving and Development Department at 609-653-3800 or GiveToShore.org.
