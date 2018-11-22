BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Art Walk is preparing its Holiday Gift Boutique.
There will be jewelry that everyone always loves to get during the holiday. The jewelry artisans at the event will be the one and only Anthony Niglio (Dream Trader Jewelry), Heather Anton (Heather’s Feathers), Janet Bodoff, Suzanne Battaglia (Sea Signs Handmade Jewelry), Heidi Leledakis (Aphrodite’s Treasure) and Brigantine artisan Ginny Hauck.
If someone on your list loves paintings, the boutique will have that covered with Brigantine artist Ali Brennan, Heather Sines (Painted Trove), Brigantine sea artist Dana Patson (Crackleberry Designs), artist and gallery owner Tania Pomales ( Tania Pomales Art/Calvaria Gallery) and Annette Valentine.
Brigantine photographers Connie Pyatt (Connie Pyatt Photography), Donna Swiatek (Beach Angel Photography) and Jane Ann Hart (jahART) will have those Brigantine captures for the person wanting to a piece of Brigantine wherever they reside.
Also taking part will be Brigantine painter and digital artist Karl Pyatt, Brigantine Island Items owner and artist Leah Smith and metal sculptor Annie Machotka.
The event will take place 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at The Cove Restaurant, 3700 Brigantine Blvd. Art Walk will accept can goods for the Food Bank in Brigantine. There is no fee to attend. Drinks at the bar and complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be available for shoppers.
Some artists will offer door prizes at their tables. Could be bottle of wine or gift certificate or something unusual.
Brigantine Art Walk is a celebration of art. The purpose of the Art Walk is to showcase the talented local artists and their work.
Sponsors for the 2018 Art Events are Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, Pirates Den, The Cove Restaurant, Bayside Marina, Casale al Mare, C&K Pyatt Photography Art (Connie Pyatt Photography), Beach Angel Photography, JCS Accounting Solutions LLC and Heather’s Feathers