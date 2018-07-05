The Brigantine Beach Cultural Arts Commission is proud to present Brenda Bradford as our Artist of the Month for July. Stop by the Brigantine Community Center to see her art in our Artists Showcase.
Bradford graduated from Rowan University with a bachelor of arts degee in arts education. She has taught art and computer graphic arts at Buena Regional High School, Pleasantville High School and St. Joseph’s High School, as well as programs, workshops and seminars for Atlantic Cape Community College youth programs, the Hammonton Art Center, the Millville Renaissance Center, Atlantic County Teen Arts, and the Brigantine Library.
Bradford’s work has been displayed with artists from the Hammonton Art Center, the Society of New Jersey Artists, South Jersey Artists and the Art Educators of New Jersey. She has displayed at Hammonton Art Center, Renaissance Museum in Millville, ArtPort of Atlantic City International Airport, Vineland Public Library, Vineland Healthcare Center and Avalon Public Library. Solo exhibits include the Atlantic County Public Library in Hammonton, Fleet Bank in Hammonton and Casciano’s Coffee House in Hammonton. She has received awards in painting, scratchboard, ceramics and masks.
Bradford is also a certified zentangle teacher. Zentangle is an art form originated by Rick Roberts and Maria Thomas. It is an easy-to-learn and relaxing way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns called tangles.
Bradford says she views her work as a “slice of life” view of her world, with visions and themes of her experiences, thoughts and feelings.