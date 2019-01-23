Assist the Coast Guard in the auxiliary

The traditional model of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary supplementing Coast Guard services by conducting safety patrols, vessel safety checks, public education and other independent flotilla missions continues. On any given day, the auxiliary saves one life, assists 28 people, completes 62.5 safety patrols, performs 299 vessel safety checks, educates 369 people on boating safety, participates in 100 Coast Guard operational support missions, attends 70 public affairs functions and more. The 26,000 members of the auxiliary fields 1,800 vessels, 263 personal watercraft and 160 aircraft and man 1,400 communications stations.
Since 9/11 the concept of the Coast Guard and the auxiliary working together has taken on new and expanded meaning. The auxiliary has been integrated into the Department of Homeland Security and members now perform a variety of port security functions. The services of auxiliarists are employed to fill critical positions at Coast Guard groups, stations, cutters and offices — positions traditionally staffed by active duty and reserve personnel. Auxiliarists may also perform support jobs not traditionally thought of as critical to Coast Guard operations but which are necessary to the day-to-day administration of a Coast Guard unit. When these ancillary jobs — yeoman, storekeeper, facility maintenance, training center instructors, cooking, data entry, accounting, personnel services and a host of others — are performed by an Auxiliarist, it frees up active duty and reserve personnel for assignment to direct operational duties.
The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is the largest volunteer marine safety organization in the world. You can be part of it! If you are looking for adventure or volunteering service to your nation and community, join the USCG Auxiliary. Brigantine Flotilla 85 seeks men and women age 17 and older who want to help perform the auxiliary’s expanded role of service to the Coast Guard. Military veterans are welcome. You do not need to own a boat or have boating experience to join the auxiliary.
Brigantine Flotilla 85 meets 6:45 p.m. the third Tuesday of every month at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St. Come join us at our next meeting, Feb. 19, and see what the auxiliary is all about. For more information email boatsafely@comcast.net. See uscgaux-brigantine-nj.org or visit us at the Atlantic City Boat Show, Feb. 27 to March 3.