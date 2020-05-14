MAYS LANDING — COVID-19 has not only changed the way Atlantic Cape Community College students are learning, but also how members of the community are working.
Atlantic Cape’s Workforce Development Division offers a wide variety of certification, certificate and professional training programs to support the residents and businesses of Atlantic and Cape May counties. Free informational sessions are being offered to help people looking for guidance during this new normal.
Upcoming webinars:
Understanding Certificates, Certifications, and Credentials
Some careers require a credential, a certificate or a certification. Participants will learn which training providers are qualified to provide them and what is needed for that new job 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 15.
Internships, job shadowing and apprenticeships
When considering a training program, the work experience element is important for your success. Discover the differences and get a better understanding of which is best for you. Join the discussion 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, May 22.
The Strengthening Your Potential Series offers sessions designed to help individuals build professional working skills, especially during these digital times. Sessions are presented by Sherwood L. Taylor, Atlantic Cape’s director of Workforce Development. Free sessions on how to conduct remote meetings and understanding communication styles have already been held this month. Upcoming sessions include:
• The Art of Leadership: Leadership in Action
• Styles, Expectations, and Power
• Leadership Competencies
• Principles of Effective Communication
• Using Delegation Effectively
Thursday, May 14, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
The Art of Leadership: Building Departmental Collaborations
• Why Teamwork Fails
• Defining the Teamwork Competency
• Stages of Team Development
• Rules for Effective Teams
9:30 TO 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21,
Those interested in registering can do so at atlantic.edu/freewebinars.
