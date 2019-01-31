Atlantic Cape Restaurant Gala 50/50 raffle tickets available

MAYS LANDING — Three lucky winners will share up to $15,000 in the 2019 Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala 50/50 Raffle.
The raffle is sponsored by the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation and will provide emergency funds for students with unforeseen financial needs.
Only 300 tickets will be sold at $100 each and are available for purchase now. Three cash prizes will be awarded, including 30 percent of raffle proceeds, first prize; 15 percent of raffle proceeds, second prize; and 5 percent of raffle proceeds, third prize. Prize amounts are based on the total amount of tickets sold. The winning tickets will be drawn at the March 14 Restaurant Gala at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Now in its 36th year, the Restaurant Gala has raised $3.5 million in student scholarships. This year’s gala theme is “Recipe for Success,” showcasing the extraordinary talent and cooking expertise of the students and alumni of the Academy of Culinary Arts.
To order raffle tickets, contact Kristin Jackson at 609-463-3621 or kjackson@atlantic.edu.
For more information about this year’s gala, visit Atlantic.edu/Gala.