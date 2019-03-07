Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Atlantic Christian eighth grader to compete at Regional Spelling Bee

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Eighth-grader Evan Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township, will represent Atlantic Christian School at the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee on March 16 in Vineland.

Atlantic Christian held its annual bee Feb. 22, and third-grader Leila Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township, won first place for the second consecutive year. Her second-grade brother, Adam, placed second. However, regional spelling bee regulations require that bee participants be in at least the fourth grade, so Evan, who placed third in the school’s bee, will go on to compete in the regional bee at Pauline Petway Elementary School in Vineland.

Atlantic Christian’s spelling bee was held in the school’s gym as fellow students, teachers and parents watched. The bee started off with 13 students from grades one through eight competing. The students had advanced to the school’s bee by winning classroom spelling bees. The bee went 37 rounds before Leila correctly spelled “fascist” and then she clinched the victory by correctly spelling the 207th word in the competition — “ligatures.”

“We’re very proud of all of the students who competed, and we’re rooting for Evan to do well in the regional bee,” said Atlantic Christian Event Coordinator Jessica Martin, who was the school’s Spelling Club adviser and oversaw the bee.

In addition to the top three bee winners, the other students in grades first through eighth who competed in Atlantic Christian’s Bee were Julian Calloway, of Pleasantville; Colton Carney, of South Dennis; Victoria Dade, of Pleasantville; Gabriella Goodwin, of Mays Landing; Jason Herrera, of Egg Harbor Township; Tamara Kulov, of Egg Harbor Township; Autumn Loo of Pleasantville; Ryleigh Martin, of Mays Landing; Caleb Norris, of Linwood; and Thomas Potenski, of Mays Landing.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.