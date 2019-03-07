Atlantic Christian eighth grader to compete at Regional Spelling Bee

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Eighth-grader Evan Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township, will represent Atlantic Christian School at the South Jersey Regional Spelling Bee on March 16 in Vineland.
Atlantic Christian held its annual bee Feb. 22, and third-grader Leila Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township, won first place for the second consecutive year. Her second-grade brother, Adam, placed second. However, regional spelling bee regulations require that bee participants be in at least the fourth grade, so Evan, who placed third in the school’s bee, will go on to compete in the regional bee at Pauline Petway Elementary School in Vineland.
Atlantic Christian’s spelling bee was held in the school’s gym as fellow students, teachers and parents watched. The bee started off with 13 students from grades one through eight competing. The students had advanced to the school’s bee by winning classroom spelling bees. The bee went 37 rounds before Leila correctly spelled “fascist” and then she clinched the victory by correctly spelling the 207th word in the competition — “ligatures.”
“We’re very proud of all of the students who competed, and we’re rooting for Evan to do well in the regional bee,” said Atlantic Christian Event Coordinator Jessica Martin, who was the school’s Spelling Club adviser and oversaw the bee.
In addition to the top three bee winners, the other students in grades first through eighth who competed in Atlantic Christian’s Bee were Julian Calloway, of Pleasantville; Colton Carney, of South Dennis; Victoria Dade, of Pleasantville; Gabriella Goodwin, of Mays Landing; Jason Herrera, of Egg Harbor Township; Tamara Kulov, of Egg Harbor Township; Autumn Loo of Pleasantville; Ryleigh Martin, of Mays Landing; Caleb Norris, of Linwood; and Thomas Potenski, of Mays Landing.