Atlantic Christian School Announces First Semester Honor Roll Recipients of 2018-2019 School Year, Inducts 6 Students in National Honor Society

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School announced the names of the students in the first through 12th grades who are first semester Honor Roll recipients for the 2018-19 school year. In addition, Atlantic Christian recognized and congratulated six students in the 10th to 12th grades who were recently inducted into the National Honor Society.
“These students are not only successful academically, but have shown themselves to be honorable young people in their attitudes and actions as they seek to use the gifts and abilities God has given them,” said Upper School Principal Meg McHale.
The six high school students inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society joined 18 other students who were inducted in previous years. The newly inducted students were Kayla DeNick, of Mays Landing; Emily Elgersma, of Cape May Court House; Haoshe (Katherine) Kong, of Egg Harbor Township; Sydney Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township; Daniel Roland, of Somers Point; and Chloe Vogel, of Northfield.
On the honor roll, the elementary students in grades one through five who earned a 95 percent average or higher received the Highest Honors designation and students who received an 85 percent to 94 percent average received the honors designation. Middle School and High School students in grades six to 12 who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher at the end of the first semester received the Highest Honors designation. Students in grades six to 12 who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.79 received the Honors designation. Atlantic Christian is a private, nondenominational, regional school and its students hail from cities throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties.
Grade 1
Highest Honors
James Boyle, of Egg Harbor Township
Callie Carney, of South Dennis
Anthem Correa, of Egg Harbor Township
Raquel Crespo, of Egg Harbor Township
Gabrielle DiSciascio, of Somers Point
Mathias Dye, of Egg Harbor Township
Ella Henigan, of Somers Point
Jeremiah Johnson, of Egg Harbor Township
Necosi Johnson, Pleasantville
Isabelle Kiefer, of Egg Harbor Township
Tamara Kulov, of Egg Harbor Township
Caleb Norris, of Linwood
Maxdiel Ramos, of Egg Harbor Township
Drew Remlein, of Egg Harbor Township
Luke Sabulao, of Mays Landing
Gabriella Santos, of Egg Harbor Township
Tyler Shull, of Ocean View
Dylan Tardif, of Egg Harbor Township
Honors
Jenessa Austin, of Pleasantville
Myles Bird, of Egg Harbor Township
Addisyn English, of Mays Landing
Ryleigh Gregas, of Somers Point
Gabriel Harris, of Mays Landing
Jonathan Ireland, of Egg Harbor Township
Bisangha Ngwabi, of Egg Harbor Township
Kayden O’Brien, of Pleasantville
Colton Ott, of Egg Harbor Township
Stevi Richards, of Egg Harbor Township
Michael Schlundt, of Northfield
Grade 2
Highest Honors
Adam Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township
Vaughn Burgan, of Egg Harbor Township
Malani Christmon, of Mays Landing
Natalie Dickson, of Cape May Court House
Chase Hagel, of Absecon
Rafael Patiag, of Egg Harbor Township
Honors
Mia Flores, of Galloway Township
Mia Gaffney, of Galloway Township
Hadassah Gonzalez, of Galloway Township
Gaebriel Hahn-Chaney, of Mays Landing
Peyton Hiller, of Mays Landing
Gabriel Hudec, of Pleasantville
Benjamin Kelley, of Mays Landing
Layla McCarthy, of Egg Harbor Township
Kaila Smalls, of Mays Landing
Alexander Tardencilla, of Egg Harbor Township
Maddox Wellman, of Egg Harbor Township
Grade 3
Highest Honors
Leila Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township
Colton Carney, of Cape May Court House
Matthew Coates, of Egg Harbor Township
Adrian Hinchman, of Ocean City
Brandon Jorgenson, of Egg Harbor Township
Raquel Mitchell, of Egg Harbor Township
Elliot Norris, of Linwood
Isabella Patiag, of Egg Harbor Township
Jason Remlein, of Egg Harbor Township
Emilee VanAcker, of Atco
Honors
Armani Batista, of Pleasantville
Gabriel Capito, of Beesley’s Point
Carson Costello, of Egg Harbor Township
McKenzie Cubbage, of Sicklerville
Christian Delacruz, of Mays Landing
Zoey Holmstrom, of Mays Landing
Samuel Johnson, of Somers Point
Liam Larkin, of Cape May Court House
Grace Lushina, of Egg Harbor Township
Bezute Ngwabi, of Egg Harbor Township
Elijah Polynice, of Egg Harbor Township
Nina Purdy, of Somers Point
Vanessa Rallo, of Egg Harbor Township
Chelsie Richards, of Egg Harbor Township
Xavier Rivera, of Egg Harbor Township
Sophia Rose, of Egg Harbor Township
Matthew Schlundt, of Northfield
Jasper Thompson, of Hammonton
William Winkel, of Egg Harbor Township
Grade 4
Highest Honors
Sophia Capito, of Beesley’s Point
Mackenzie Flynn, of Egg Harbor Township
Garrett Martin, of Mays Landing
Kalee Tardif, of Egg Harbor Township
Nathanael Thompson, of Mays Landing
Honors
Lily Boyle, of Egg Harbor Township
Julian Callaway, of Pleasantville
Josiah Christmon, of Mays Landing
Gabriel Correa, of Egg Harbor Township
Ethan Costello, of Egg Harbor Township
Owen Farrell, of Egg Harbor Township
Keira Frontino, of Somers Point
Sawyer Gayeski, of Egg Harbor Township
Autumn Henson, of Absecon
Victoria Hines, of Egg Harbor Township
Zahir Hollis, of Somers Point
Xavier Johnson, of Egg Harbor Township
Jason Kelley, of Mays Landing
Kiara Loo, of Pleasantville
Mia Morales, of Somers Point
Luke Odell, of Egg Harbor Township
Thomas Potenski, of Mays Landing
Isabella Santos, of Egg Harbor Township
Shelby Tomlinson, of Egg Harbor City
Grade 5
Highest Honors
Hannah D'Aulerio, of Somers Point
Gabriella Goodwin, of Mays Landing
Caden Kim, of Egg Harbor Township
Joseph McCrae, of Ocean City
Marley Odell, of Egg Harbor Township
Austin Salcedo, of Northfield
Honors
Alexis Andujar, of Egg Harbor Township
Angela Awad, of Egg Harbor Township
Ava Barberio, of Egg Harbor Township
Hazel Burgan, of Egg Harbor Township
Calvin Costello, of Egg Harbor Township
Sophia Costello, of Egg Harbor Township
Mikayla Cubbage, of Sicklerville
Victoria Dade, of Pleasantville
Amelia D'Anna, of Northfield
Noah Engle, of Galloway Township
Gianna Flynn, of Egg Harbor Township
Cole Hagerty, of Egg Harbor Township
Lydia McCarthy, of Egg Harbor Township
Elijah Rivera, of Egg Harbor Township
Graham Schlemo, of Egg Harbor Township
Skylar Shivers, of Somers Point
Jade Thompson, of Hammonton
Stephanie Valdes, of Egg Harbor Township
Elijah Weiler, of Egg Harbor Township
Anyae Welch, of Egg Harbor Township
Noah Wilkins, of Egg Harbor Township
Grade 6
Highest Honors
Sophia Johnson, of Ocean City
Taylor Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township
Taylor Sutton, of Egg Harbor Township
Honors
Angelina Alexis, of Somers Point
Isabell Alford, of Egg Harbor Township
Charlie Costello, of Egg Harbor Township
Aine Dorsey, of Egg Harbor Township
Nevaeh Johnson, of Pleasantville
Autumn Loo, of Pleasantville
Grade 7
Highest Honors
Zachary Fosbenner, of Beesley’s Point
Kevin Frontino, of Somers Point
Jackson Gayeski, of Egg Harbor Township
Ethan Haynes, of Egg Harbor Township
Rebecca Kelley, of Mays Landing
Evangelina Kim, of Egg Harbor Township
Ryleigh Martin, of Mays Landing
Kendall Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township
Alicia O’Donnell, of Egg Harbor Township
Haven Sanchez, of Egg Harbor Township
Noelle Thompson, of Mays Landing
Lillian VanAcker, of Atco
Honors
Ava Rose Leone, of Woodbine
Grade 8
Highest Honors
Reyna Lewis, of Egg Harbor Township
Alexandra Lushina, of Egg Harbor Township
Paige Noble, of Egg Harbor Township
Annia Pierre, of Pleasantville
Dylan Reilly, of Ocean City
Honors
Bailey DeLuca, of Mays Landing
Madelynne DeNick, of Mays Landing
Thomas Ellison, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township
Moges Johnson, of Ocean City
Cruz Lewis, of Egg Harbor Township
Jayson Lewis, of Pleasantville
Tiana Purdy-Phillips, of Somers Point
Allison Schlundt, of Northfield
Annabelle VanAcker, of Atco
Grade 9
Highest Honors
Elizabeth Alford, of Egg Harbor Township
Hualin, of Max Bai, of Mays Landing
Andres Cores, of Egg Harbor Township
Shermia Liggins, of Mays Landing
Grade 10
Highest Honors
Kami DeNick, of Mays Landing
Matthew Dietrich, of Somers Point
Isaac Hart, of Woodbine
Hyewon, of Amy Ki, of Galloway Township
Sydney Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township
Chloe Vogel, of Northfield
Rachel Whisman, of Vineland
Honors
Kayla DeNick, of Mays Landing
Rebekah Kimmerley, of Egg Harbor Township
Haoshen, of Katherine Kong, of Egg Harbor Township
Jia Peng, of Egg Harbor Township
Landon Shivers, of Somers Point
Cristen Winkel, of Egg Harbor Township
Grade 11
Highest Honors
Josephine D'Anna, of Northfield
Lauren Harmon, of Egg Harbor Township
Ashleigh Martin, of Mays Landing
Benjamin Noble, of Egg Harbor Township
Jiajie “Fiona” Xiao, of Egg Harbor Township
Honors
Emily Elgersma, of Cape May Court House
Ian Iaconelli, of Absecon
Emily Kelley, of Mays Landing
Dalton Sage, of Egg Harbor Township
Ping-Yu, of Alex Wang, of Egg Harbor Township
Lin Xiao, of Egg Harbor Township
Grade 12
Highest Honors
Lindsey Ash, of Egg Harbor Township
Elijah Chapman, of Egg Harbor Township
Solomon Griffith, of Ocean City
Theodore Housel, of Somers Point
Emily Loeb, of Absecon
Ryan Lomangino, of Egg Harbor Township
Joshua Mizrahi, of Egg Harbor Township
Mackenzie Reilly, of Ocean City
Rose Shaw, of Egg Harbor Township
Caraline Winkel, of Egg Harbor Township
Jia Wei, of Julia Wong, of Sea Isle City
Yaoming, of Eric Yang, of Egg Harbor Township
Honors
Rebekah Darragh, of Egg Harbor Township
ZengZheng, of Constantine Jiang, of Egg Harbor Township
Jacob O’Brien, of Marmora
Ayolola Oguntuase, of Egg Harbor Township
Mark Rosie, of Somers Point