The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Atlantic Christian School Announces First Semester Honor Roll Recipients of 2018-2019 School Year, Inducts 6 Students in National Honor Society

022819_atl_acshonor1

Atlantic Christian School recently inducted six students in the 10th to 12th grades into the National Honor Society during a ceremony before family and friends in the school gymnasium. The ceremony was presided over by Upper School Principal Mrs. Meg McHale and National Honor Society Chapter Advisor Mrs. Sara Coates. From left: National Honor Society Chapter Advisor Mrs. Sara Coates, Kayla DeNick, Chloe Vogel, Haoshen “Katherine” Kong, Emily Elgersma, Sydney Pearson, Daniel Roland, and Upper School Principal Mrs. Meg McHale.

 Carole Karabashian / submitted

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School announced the names of the students in the first through 12th grades who are first semester Honor Roll recipients for the 2018-19 school year. In addition, Atlantic Christian recognized and congratulated six students in the 10th to 12th grades who were recently inducted into the National Honor Society.

“These students are not only successful academically, but have shown themselves to be honorable young people in their attitudes and actions as they seek to use the gifts and abilities God has given them,” said Upper School Principal Meg McHale.

The six high school students inducted into the school's chapter of the National Honor Society joined 18 other students who were inducted in previous years. The newly inducted students were Kayla DeNick, of Mays Landing; Emily Elgersma, of Cape May Court House; Haoshe (Katherine) Kong, of Egg Harbor Township; Sydney Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township; Daniel Roland, of Somers Point; and Chloe Vogel, of Northfield.

On the honor roll, the elementary students in grades one through five who earned a 95 percent average or higher received the Highest Honors designation and students who received an 85 percent to 94 percent average received the honors designation. Middle School and High School students in grades six to 12 who earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher at the end of the first semester received the Highest Honors designation. Students in grades six to 12 who earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5-3.79 received the Honors designation. Atlantic Christian is a private, nondenominational, regional school and its students hail from cities throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Ocean counties.

Grade 1

Highest Honors

James Boyle, of Egg Harbor Township

Callie Carney, of South Dennis

Anthem Correa, of Egg Harbor Township

Raquel Crespo, of Egg Harbor Township

Gabrielle DiSciascio, of Somers Point

Mathias Dye, of Egg Harbor Township

Ella Henigan, of Somers Point

Jeremiah Johnson, of Egg Harbor Township

Necosi Johnson, Pleasantville

Isabelle Kiefer, of Egg Harbor Township

Tamara Kulov, of Egg Harbor Township

Caleb Norris, of Linwood

Maxdiel Ramos, of Egg Harbor Township

Drew Remlein, of Egg Harbor Township

Luke Sabulao, of Mays Landing

Gabriella Santos, of Egg Harbor Township

Tyler Shull, of Ocean View

Dylan Tardif, of Egg Harbor Township

Honors

Jenessa Austin, of Pleasantville

Myles Bird, of Egg Harbor Township

Addisyn English, of Mays Landing

Ryleigh Gregas, of Somers Point

Gabriel Harris, of Mays Landing

Jonathan Ireland, of Egg Harbor Township

Bisangha Ngwabi, of Egg Harbor Township

Kayden O’Brien, of Pleasantville

Colton Ott, of Egg Harbor Township

Stevi Richards, of Egg Harbor Township

Michael Schlundt, of Northfield

Grade 2

Highest Honors

Adam Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township

Vaughn Burgan, of Egg Harbor Township

Malani Christmon, of Mays Landing

Natalie Dickson, of Cape May Court House

Chase Hagel, of Absecon

Rafael Patiag, of Egg Harbor Township

Honors

Mia Flores, of Galloway Township

Mia Gaffney, of Galloway Township

Hadassah Gonzalez, of Galloway Township

Gaebriel Hahn-Chaney, of Mays Landing

Peyton Hiller, of Mays Landing

Gabriel Hudec, of Pleasantville

Benjamin Kelley, of Mays Landing

Layla McCarthy, of Egg Harbor Township

Kaila Smalls, of Mays Landing

Alexander Tardencilla, of Egg Harbor Township

Maddox Wellman, of Egg Harbor Township

Grade 3

Highest Honors

Leila Alobeidy, of Egg Harbor Township

Colton Carney, of Cape May Court House

Matthew Coates, of Egg Harbor Township

Adrian Hinchman, of Ocean City

Brandon Jorgenson, of Egg Harbor Township

Raquel Mitchell, of Egg Harbor Township

Elliot Norris, of Linwood

Isabella Patiag, of Egg Harbor Township

Jason Remlein, of Egg Harbor Township

Emilee VanAcker, of Atco

Honors

Armani Batista, of Pleasantville

Gabriel Capito, of Beesley’s Point

Carson Costello, of Egg Harbor Township

McKenzie Cubbage, of Sicklerville

Christian Delacruz, of Mays Landing

Zoey Holmstrom, of Mays Landing

Samuel Johnson, of Somers Point

Liam Larkin, of Cape May Court House

Grace Lushina, of Egg Harbor Township

Bezute Ngwabi, of Egg Harbor Township

Elijah Polynice, of Egg Harbor Township

Nina Purdy, of Somers Point

Vanessa Rallo, of Egg Harbor Township

Chelsie Richards, of Egg Harbor Township

Xavier Rivera, of Egg Harbor Township

Sophia Rose, of Egg Harbor Township

Matthew Schlundt, of Northfield

Jasper Thompson, of Hammonton

William Winkel, of Egg Harbor Township

Grade 4

Highest Honors

Sophia Capito, of Beesley’s Point

Mackenzie Flynn, of Egg Harbor Township

Garrett Martin, of Mays Landing

Kalee Tardif, of Egg Harbor Township

Nathanael Thompson, of Mays Landing

Honors

Lily Boyle, of Egg Harbor Township

Julian Callaway, of Pleasantville

Josiah Christmon, of Mays Landing

Gabriel Correa, of Egg Harbor Township

Ethan Costello, of Egg Harbor Township

Owen Farrell, of Egg Harbor Township

Keira Frontino, of Somers Point

Sawyer Gayeski, of Egg Harbor Township

Autumn Henson, of Absecon

Victoria Hines, of Egg Harbor Township

Zahir Hollis, of Somers Point

Xavier Johnson, of Egg Harbor Township

Jason Kelley, of Mays Landing

Kiara Loo, of Pleasantville

Mia Morales, of Somers Point

Luke Odell, of Egg Harbor Township

Thomas Potenski, of Mays Landing

Isabella Santos, of Egg Harbor Township

Shelby Tomlinson, of Egg Harbor City

Grade 5

Highest Honors

Hannah D'Aulerio, of Somers Point

Gabriella Goodwin, of Mays Landing

Caden Kim, of Egg Harbor Township

Joseph McCrae, of Ocean City

Marley Odell, of Egg Harbor Township

Austin Salcedo, of Northfield

Honors

Alexis Andujar, of Egg Harbor Township

Angela Awad, of Egg Harbor Township

Ava Barberio, of Egg Harbor Township

Hazel Burgan, of Egg Harbor Township

Calvin Costello, of Egg Harbor Township

Sophia Costello, of Egg Harbor Township

Mikayla Cubbage, of Sicklerville

Victoria Dade, of Pleasantville

Amelia D'Anna, of Northfield

Noah Engle, of Galloway Township

Gianna Flynn, of Egg Harbor Township

Cole Hagerty, of Egg Harbor Township

Lydia McCarthy, of Egg Harbor Township

Elijah Rivera, of Egg Harbor Township

Graham Schlemo, of Egg Harbor Township

Skylar Shivers, of Somers Point

Jade Thompson, of Hammonton

Stephanie Valdes, of Egg Harbor Township

Elijah Weiler, of Egg Harbor Township

Anyae Welch, of Egg Harbor Township

Noah Wilkins, of Egg Harbor Township

Grade 6

Highest Honors

Sophia Johnson, of Ocean City

Taylor Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township

Taylor Sutton, of Egg Harbor Township

Honors

Angelina Alexis, of Somers Point

Isabell Alford, of Egg Harbor Township

Charlie Costello, of Egg Harbor Township

Aine Dorsey, of Egg Harbor Township

Nevaeh Johnson, of Pleasantville

Autumn Loo, of Pleasantville

Grade 7

Highest Honors

Zachary Fosbenner, of Beesley’s Point

Kevin Frontino, of Somers Point

Jackson Gayeski, of Egg Harbor Township

Ethan Haynes, of Egg Harbor Township

Rebecca Kelley, of Mays Landing

Evangelina Kim, of Egg Harbor Township

Ryleigh Martin, of Mays Landing

Kendall Murphy, of Egg Harbor Township

Alicia O’Donnell, of Egg Harbor Township

Haven Sanchez, of Egg Harbor Township

Noelle Thompson, of Mays Landing

Lillian VanAcker, of Atco

Honors

Ava Rose Leone, of Woodbine

Grade 8

Highest Honors

Reyna Lewis, of Egg Harbor Township

Alexandra Lushina, of Egg Harbor Township

Paige Noble, of Egg Harbor Township

Annia Pierre, of Pleasantville

Dylan Reilly, of Ocean City

Honors

Bailey DeLuca, of Mays Landing

Madelynne DeNick, of Mays Landing

Thomas Ellison, Jr., of Egg Harbor Township

Moges Johnson, of Ocean City

Cruz Lewis, of Egg Harbor Township

Jayson Lewis, of Pleasantville

Tiana Purdy-Phillips, of Somers Point

Allison Schlundt, of Northfield

Annabelle VanAcker, of Atco

Grade 9

Highest Honors

Elizabeth Alford, of Egg Harbor Township

Hualin, of Max Bai, of Mays Landing

Andres Cores, of Egg Harbor Township

Shermia Liggins, of Mays Landing

Grade 10

Highest Honors

Kami DeNick, of Mays Landing

Matthew Dietrich, of Somers Point

Isaac Hart, of Woodbine

Hyewon, of Amy Ki, of Galloway Township

Sydney Pearson, of Egg Harbor Township

Chloe Vogel, of Northfield

Rachel Whisman, of Vineland

Honors

Kayla DeNick, of Mays Landing

Rebekah Kimmerley, of Egg Harbor Township

Haoshen, of Katherine Kong, of Egg Harbor Township

Jia Peng, of Egg Harbor Township

Landon Shivers, of Somers Point

Cristen Winkel, of Egg Harbor Township

Grade 11

Highest Honors

Josephine D'Anna, of Northfield

Lauren Harmon, of Egg Harbor Township

Ashleigh Martin, of Mays Landing

Benjamin Noble, of Egg Harbor Township

Jiajie “Fiona” Xiao, of Egg Harbor Township

Honors

Emily Elgersma, of Cape May Court House

Ian Iaconelli, of Absecon

Emily Kelley, of Mays Landing

Dalton Sage, of Egg Harbor Township

Ping-Yu, of Alex Wang, of Egg Harbor Township

Lin Xiao, of Egg Harbor Township

Grade 12

Highest Honors

Lindsey Ash, of Egg Harbor Township

Elijah Chapman, of Egg Harbor Township

Solomon Griffith, of Ocean City

Theodore Housel, of Somers Point

Emily Loeb, of Absecon

Ryan Lomangino, of Egg Harbor Township

Joshua Mizrahi, of Egg Harbor Township

Mackenzie Reilly, of Ocean City

Rose Shaw, of Egg Harbor Township

Caraline Winkel, of Egg Harbor Township

Jia Wei, of Julia Wong, of Sea Isle City

Yaoming, of Eric Yang, of Egg Harbor Township

Honors

Rebekah Darragh, of Egg Harbor Township

ZengZheng, of Constantine Jiang, of Egg Harbor Township

Jacob O’Brien, of Marmora

Ayolola Oguntuase, of Egg Harbor Township

Mark Rosie, of Somers Point

