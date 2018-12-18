Atlantic Christian School holds Christmas door-decorating contest

Atlantic Christian School held its annual Christmas Door Decorating Contest from Dec. 10 to 17.
Thirty-three doors, including a few bulletin boards and hallway walls, were decorated by Atlantic Christian students from preschool to 12th grade, with some assistance from their teachers.
Photos of the doors were then posted on Atlantic Christian's Facebook page. More than 2,400 votes were cast on Facebook over the eight-day period by family members and friends who voted by posting a "like or love" on the photo of their choice.
The winning doors are being chosen based on specific scoring criteria — 50 percent on the number of Facebook votes received, 30 percent for showing evidence of student involvement, 10 percent for imparting a spiritual message and 10 percent for originality.
A faculty panel judged the doors Wednesday, Dec. 19. The winning doors will be announced Friday, Dec. 21, at Atlantic Christian's All-School Christmas Chapel — one winner for each grade grouping of early education, elementary and middle school-high school. The winning classrooms will receive an ice cream party in January.