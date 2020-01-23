EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School will hold its popular Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off on 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at its campus on 391 Zion Road. All proceeds will benefit the school and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission.
The school’s student council is also conducting a Bowls of Hope Food Drive throughout January to collect cans of soup and other nonperishables for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. The food drive will conclude at the cook-off, and attendees are encouraged to bring a food item to donate.
“We’re looking forward to tasting some delicious, signature soups donated by local restaurants and chefs, including Gregory’s, Sal’s Café, Sofia, Steve & Cookie’s, and more,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “The Bowls of Hope is now in its seventh year, and it’s all about raising funds for our school and helping support two important organizations in our community that are serving the homeless and needy — the Atlantic City Rescue Mission and the Community FoodBank. We invite everyone in our community to join us for a very enjoyable evening of good food, music, and fellowship.”
A student Talent Show and a Silent Auction will also be held during the Bowls of Hope.
Oblen said the school is grateful for the support from eight Bowls of Hope event sponsors: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruit and Produce; Clayton’s Self Storage; Edward Jones Investments, Jason Kiefer Financial Advisor; HS Restoration & Cleaning Service; Klingert Chiropractic Wellness; Olympic Physical Therapy: and SERVPRO of Egg Harbor/Ventnor City.
Tickets can be purchased online at acseht.org or at the door. Beverage, bread and dessert are included in the ticket price — $20 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children 6 to 10 years of age.
For more information, call 609-653-1199.
