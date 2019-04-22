Atlantic City Chamber presents Business Excellence Awards

ATLANTIC CITY — The Greater Atlantic City Chamber held its annual Business Excellence Awards Banquet on Wednesday, April 17, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.
Seven awards were presented at the banquet:
• The Redenia Gilliam-Mosee Business Leader of the Year Award was presented to Shelley J. Yak, director of the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center.
• Jack Morris, CEO and president of Edgewood Properties Inc., and Joseph Jingoli, CEO of JINGOLI, were presented with the John G. Fitzpatrick Community Leaders of the Year Award.
• Mark Callazzo, CEO of Alpha Funding and developer of the Orange Loop, received the Economic Impact Award.
• Crystal Rodriguez, manager of marketing for the Hamilton Mall, received the Outstanding Young Professional Award.
• Rocco Pagano was awarded the Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award.
• Bunting Family Pharmacy received the Excellence in Small Business Award.
• Jon Henderson, president of Good Time Tricycle, received the Tourism Excellence Award.
All of the recipients of these awards have a demonstrated a level of service excellence over the past year. The Chamber has and will continue to honored the most dynamic and influential individuals in our community since the 1960s.