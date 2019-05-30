Atlantic City Electric employees recognized for volunteerism

MAYS LANDING — Three Atlantic City Electric employees, William Eppler Jr., Julie Reed and Ronnie Town, were recognized for their community volunteer work at the company’s Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Awards Luncheon in Washington, D.C.
To recognize the employees’ hard work, Atlantic City Electric’s parent company, Exelon, announced a combined $25,000 in charitable contributions to the local nonprofits that the award winners support in New Jersey.
“We are part of the fabric of South Jersey, and we view our volunteer work as a fundamental element of being part of this community,” said Susan Coan, Atlantic City Electric region vice president. “Through the Powering Communities program, we recognize employees who embody this principle of community service and show our gratitude to our many selfless colleagues who take time out of their day to give back to the communities we serve.”
During National Volunteer Month in April, more than 100 employees volunteered nearly 1,800 hours to support about 50 local organizations. As part of this effort, dozens of Atlantic City Electric employees joined the Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary to clean animal stalls, sanctuary grounds and facilities used for sheltering unwanted, sick, injured and abused animals. The Funny Farm Rescue Animal Sanctuary is a 15-acre privately owned farm in southern New Jersey that cares for more than 550 animals.
This was just one of the many volunteer opportunities Atlantic City Electric employees participated in during National Volunteer Month this year.
This year’s Powering Communities Employee Volunteer Award winners at Atlantic City Electric were selected for their contributions to three organizations serving South Jersey.
• Eppler Jr., a meter maintenance operation manager, has served as a volunteer firefighter with Hammonton Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 for 27 years, responding to fire emergencies and motor vehicle accidents, as well as assisting with emergency medical services. In addition, he spends hours training and supports several community events. Eppler has served as the organization’s president, running the day-to-day operations, as well as lieutenant and captain, leading personnel during emergencies. The organization often looks to Eppler for strategic counsel and engages him to help mentor emerging leaders within the company. Exelon will provide the fire company with a $10,000 grant in recognition of Eppler’s volunteer efforts.
• Ronnie Town, of Marmora, senior external affairs manager, has volunteered with the American Red Cross — Southern Shore Chapter since 2010, assisting with fundraising, event planning, educating the community, and more. The organization provides access to safe, lifesaving blood, helps communities prepare for disasters, and provides service members and their families with support. They also train people in lifesaving skills such as CPR and first aid — skills Town learned through the organization and has benefited her in her personal life. The American Red Cross describes her as “an all-in, sleeves up, hearts-in volunteer” who has been, and continues to be, instrumental in providing continuity of their operations in the counties their chapter serves. Exelon will provide the chapter with a $10,000 grant in recognition of Town’s volunteer efforts.
• Julie Reed, of Clayton, Delaware, a senior business analyst, joined Clayton Fire Company No. 1 in 2016 as an associate member. Last December, she was nominated and voted in as assistant secretary and helps handle the day-to-day operations, including decision-making, long-range planning, budgeting and participating in board meetings and monthly company meetings. Reed uses her creativity and organizational skills to help improve processes within the organization and plan events. Reed considers the firehouse a family and working with the company has been both physically and mentally rewarding to her. Exelon will provide the fire company with a $5,000 grant in recognition of Reed’s volunteer efforts.
This year, 24 employees across the Exelon family of companies were recognized for their efforts and their nonprofit partners each received grants from the company. An external selection committee, comprised of leaders from the nonprofit community, selected these dedicated individuals for their volunteer efforts. Since 2007, the awards program has recognized more than 220 employees and provided more than $1.7 million to nonprofit partners.
Through the Powering Communities program, hundreds of Atlantic City Electric employees volunteer annually to support initiatives including arts and culture, community development, environmental sustainability and education initiatives that align with the company’s purpose of powering a cleaner and brighter future for its customers and communities.
In 2018, Atlantic City Electric contributed more than $1 million to local nonprofits, while its employees volunteered more than 21,000 hours — which is more than 2,600 work days — to benefit about 300 organizations throughout southern New Jersey. Together, employees at Atlantic City Electric and the Exelon family of companies volunteered more than 240,000 hours with a variety of organizations across the country in 2018.
