MAYS LANDING — As part of its ongoing support for customers and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic City Electric has announced it will donate $50,000 through its Community Scholars Program to support local South Jersey students seeking careers in energy or related fields.
Atlantic City Electric’s Community Scholars Program will provide financial assistance to students who are pursuing higher-education and vocational training — helping achieve their personal educational goals and sustaining a workforce that is prepared for future careers in energy. The program will provide grants for the 2020-21 academic year to Rowan College of South Jersey, Gloucester and Cumberland counties; and Atlantic Cape Community College.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has strained our economy and limited financial support for students in South Jersey and across the country,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “As we continue to recover as a region, we are making strategic investments, including helping students pursuing STEM fields to continue on a path to achieve their personal goals. This will not only help students but also will have long-term benefits for the overall economy, ensuring we have a diverse and skilled pipeline of local talent who can continue to support our customers’ evolving energy needs. We will continue to do our part to support our customers, community partners and South Jersey’s recovery efforts.”
The Community Scholars Program grants will be provided to local educational institutions, supporting students as gap funding. Partnering educational institutions will make award decisions based on a student’s financial need and pursuit of degrees in energy related fields.
“Rowan College of South Jersey is appreciative of this generous donation being made to our Cumberland and Gloucester students by Atlantic City Electric,” College President Frederick Keating said. “On behalf of the foundations, I want to thank Atlantic City Electric for the Community Scholars Program Scholarship. This gift is evidence to the commitment and desire to aid students in the pursuit of a higher education and will make a difference in the lives of our students, particularly during this time of economic uncertainty.”
"We are thrilled about our ongoing partnership with Atlantic City Electric in creating education pathways for Atlantic Cape students,” said Barbara Gaba, Atlantic Cape Community College president. "We are most grateful for the $25,000 grant that provides scholarships for students in need.”
A robust and skilled energy workforce is essential to keeping the lights on. Atlantic City Electric’s support is part of the company’s effort to provide the highest level of service for its customers and communities. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic City Electric has supported COVID-19 relief efforts across South Jersey, including $75,000 in contributions committed to local organizations in March and April to support food insecurity and other financial challenges facing residents. In addition, Atlantic City Electric crews have worked around the clock, in accordance with local ordinances, to maintain the critical infrastructure that powers hospitals and health care facilities, federal, state and local response centers, and businesses, as well as the many homes that make up the region.
