Atlantic City Electric is recognizing Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 7 through 13, by donating 2,800 smoke alarms to local communities through its partners at the southern New Jersey fire marshal’s offices.
This is the 20th year Atlantic City Electric has donated the life-saving devices as part of its efforts to join local emergency services personnel in keeping its customers and communities safe.
“Our dedication to our customers and communities goes beyond providing safe and reliable energy service,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Donations, such as these smoke alarms, allow us to build on our commitment to safety and improve the lives of residents in South Jersey. We’re proud to be an active member in helping our communities stay safe all year long.”
Since 2000, Atlantic City Electric has worked with local emergency service providers to donate nearly 41,000 smoke alarms to communities across southern New Jersey. Atlantic City Electric maintains a close partnership with local fire departments and other first responders, who work alongside Atlantic City Electric employees during storms and other emergencies.
In addition to the annual smoke alarm donation, the company’s Emergency Services Partnership Program helps coordinate training activities, share best practices and sponsor other charitable giving and volunteer activities with area emergency response teams throughout the year.
“Working smoke alarms are vital to help ensure the safety of residents throughout South Jersey,” said Ed Conover, vice president of the New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Association. “The smoke alarm donations will make an immediate difference by not only helping to keep residents safe, but by also raising fire safety awareness and empowering residents to adopt proper fire safety practices.”
Sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and established in 1925, Fire Prevention Week is an opportunity to bring awareness to the risks of fire and provide educational resources to promote fire safety practices. A few important tips from the NFPA on smoke alarm safety include:
• Install smoke alarms in and outside of every bedroom of your home.
• Test all smoke alarms at least once per month. Press the “test” button to ensure the alarm is working properly.
• Replace all expired smoke alarms.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online news room. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, see atlanticcityelectric.com.
