The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Atlantic City Electric offers assistance through essential grants, volunteerism

MAYS LANDING — In 2018, Atlantic City Electric contributed more than $1 million to local nonprofits, while its employees volunteered more than 21,000 hours to help hundreds of organizations throughout southern New Jersey. These contributions are part of the company’s commitment to powering communities and being a good corporate citizen for the areas where its employees live and work.

"We value the strong relationships we’ve built with our communities across South Jersey for more than 100 years," said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. "While we are known for our commitment to providing clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy service for our customers, we also see it as our duty to give back to the communities we serve. Seeing the benefits of our continued charitable contributions and volunteerism is another reminder of our deep connection to our communities and the vested interest we have in their continued success."

Every charitable contribution from Atlantic City Electric also comes with a dedicated pledge of volunteers. The company’s Powering Communities program helps connect employees with volunteer opportunities throughout Atlantic City Electric’s service area and recognizes their efforts. In 2018, nearly 250 employees volunteered a combined total of more than 2,600 work days through the program, helping support more than 300 unique organizations across southern New Jersey. The top volunteers will be honored at the company’s Volunteer Appreciation Ceremony this month at Buena Vista Country Club in Buena, New Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric’s charitable contributions assist organizations that support education, the environment, arts and culture, and community development programs. In 2018, the company sponsored important community organizations including the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City and Gloucester County, Meals on Wheels of Salem County, Ranch Hope, Inc., and the Wetlands Institute.

In 2018, Atlantic City Electric’s parent company Exelon and its 34,000 employees gave more than $51 million to nonprofits and volunteered more than 240,000 hours with organizations across the country. This record-breaking community giving helped support more than 12,000 nonprofit organizations across 236 cities and 19 states and the District of Columbia.

For more information about Atlantic City Electric, see atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. The utility's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.

