MAYS LANDING — Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantic City Electric has been performing essential work to prepare the local energy grid to meet increased customer demand and keep homes and businesses powered all summer long. Employees are completing maintenance and inspections, as well as upgrades and critical repairs to prepare for severe weather, including a forecasted active hurricane season. This work is essential to providing safe and reliable service for the company’s 560,000 customers throughout the summer months.
“We enhanced our already strict safety procedures so our employees could continue their critical work throughout this pandemic, to help us deliver the safe and reliable energy service our customers expect,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Reliable energy service has been an essential component to powering through this pandemic, and as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, we remain committed to delivering this same level of reliable service for our business as well as residential customers all summer long. We encourage our customers to take advantage of the many tools we provide to help stay prepared and to save money and energy during the summer months.”
Atlantic City Electric’s work to prepare for the summer is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid and enhance reliability for customers. Customers across southern New Jersey are continuing to experience improvements in the reliability of their energy service. During the past five years, energy system upgrades and new innovative technologies have driven a 22 percent decrease in the frequency of electric outages customers experienced. The frequency of outages and the average duration of outages in 2019 remained some of the company’s lowest ever.
This work is essential to fortify the local energy grid against severe weather and to help prevent those outages that can be prevented. In addition to these efforts, Atlantic City Electric completes hundreds of tasks to prepare for the summer season, including system work, testing and drills. As part of the Exelon family of companies, Atlantic City Electric also can call on resources from sister companies in Baltimore, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois and Pennsylvania to assist the company when needed to restore power faster after major storms.
With several impactful storms already this year, Atlantic City Electric encourages customers to be ready for the severe weather summer can sometimes bring.
• Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, medications, a multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and a list of important/emergency phone numbers.
• Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
• Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
• Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of an extended outage.
• Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Never use a generator in any enclosed area.
• Download Atlantic City Electric’s mobile app at AtlanticCityElectric.com/MobileApp.
Being prepared is a responsibility everyone should take seriously. If a severe storm hits, monitor local weather reports regularly and follow the advice of local emergency management officials. Immediately report a downed wire or service issue by calling 800-833-7476, visiting AtlanticCityElectric.com or through the company’s mobile app. Customers can also report an outage by texting “Out” to 20661. Customers must first text “ADD OUTAGE” to 20661 to sign up for this service. If an outage does occur, the company’s interactive online outage map and its mobile app provide estimates of how quickly power is expected to be restored. More tips, resources and safety information are available at AtlanticCityElectric.com/Storm.
With more people spending time at home and as temperatures climb, energy use typically climbs too. Atlantic City Electric provides helpful tips and information to help customers save money and energy all summer. More tips and information available at AtlanticCityElectric.com/SaveEnergy.
• Manage your bill on My Account. Online energy management tools show you how much energy you are using. The bill to date feature lets you know what your bill costs are to date at any time during the month. You can also get tips based on your energy saving goals.
• Install energy efficient light bulbs. Energy-efficient LED bulbs use up to 75 percent less energy than standard bulbs.
• Unplug unused electrical devices when you leave a room. Chargers use energy when left plugged in after your device is fully charged.
• Check your thermostat. Set your thermostat a few degrees lower in the winter, and higher in the summer, if health permits.
• Adjust your blinds. Raise your blinds in the winter to let warm sunlight into your home, and lower the blinds in the summer to keep cool air inside.
By completing these simple steps, together we can be ready, stay safe, stay cool, and use less energy this summer.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online news room. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit AtlanticCityElectric.com.
