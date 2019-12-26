MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric took another major step today in its efforts to address climate change, proposing new programs and services that are expected to expand access to clean electric transportation options across South Jersey.
In a filing with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the company outlined its plans to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure, offer rebates and special rates for residents and businesses, and help electrify public transportation. The new proposal expands on an initial program proposed in 2018 to reflect new goals laid out in the state’s Draft Energy Master Plan and to better support the growing electric vehicle market.
Earlier this year, while providing comments on New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, Atlantic City Electric Region President Gary Stockbridge outlined the company’s role in achielectric vehicleing a clean energy future, explaining how the company's modern energy grid will serve as a reliable common platform, connecting customers to more energy services and technologies, such as electric vehicles, that will improve their lives and create more sustainable, vibrant and livable communities.
Under the expanded proposal, Atlantic City Electric would implement several key offerings:
• Public electric vehicle charging: Install, own and maintain 245 public electric vehicle chargers across southern New Jersey and provide incentives for additional third party-owned charging stations.
• Electric vehicle charger rebates: Offer 50% rebates on electric vehicle charging equipment for homes, multifamily buildings, workplaces and business vehicle fleets.
• Electric vehicle rate options: Provide residential customers with special electricity rates that encourage them to charge their vehicles during “off-peak” hours.
• Innovation fund: Provide $2 million in grants for electric vehicle efforts in South Jersey, including projects to displace the use of diesel in low-income or environmental justice communities.
• Electric school bus project: Launch pilot project for electric school buses.
• Electric public transit: Work with NJ Transit to build infrastructure to support electrification of one of southern New Jersey’s bus depots.
As electric vehicles become more popular, electric vehicle charging in New Jersey is projected to grow electricity consumption by 30 percent by 2035. Growing demand for electric vehicles requires more charging infrastructure and enhancements to the state’s electric infrastructure. Atlantic City Electric’s new services are designed to expand needed public electric vehicle charging options and help the company understand customers’ charging needs and behaviors, so it can support future deployment of electric vehicle infrastructure and avoid potentially costly infrastructure gaps in the local energy grid.
Expanding clean electric transportation options is critical to meeting New Jersey’s environmental goals. Transportation is the largest source of GHG emissions in New Jersey, with tailpipe emissions accounting for nearly half of all GHG emissions in the state. Atlantic City Electric’s expanded proposal will support broader electrification of the transportation sector, helping advance the growing electric vehicle industry and supporting New Jersey in its goals of putting 330,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2025 and reducing GHG emissions 80 percent below 2006 lelectric vehicleels by 2050.
“Transportation accounts for more than 40 percent of New Jersey’s greenhouse gas emissions footprint. Along with other transformations, including increased use of public transit, walking, biking, and carpooling, promoting the increased use of electric vehicles and the installation of associated infrastructure is imperative,” said Trina Mallik, climate change and energy policy manager for The Nature Conservancy’s New Jersey chapter. “Residents, businesses, municipalities, hospitals, universities, and others must accelerate the transition to electric vehicle use for New Jersey to realize the environmental, health and economic benefits of a clean energy future.”
Similar to other energy services and investments Atlantic City Electric makes in the local energy grid, these new services will be paid for through delivery charges on customer bills. It is expected to cost approximately $42.1 million, or about 54 cents on the monthly bill for the typical Atlantic City Electric residential customer using 679 kWh per month. Investing in electric vehicle programs and services now will help New Jersey prepare for the economic opportunities connected to the emerging electric vehicle market.
If approved by the Board of Public Utilities, the new programs and services are expected to become available over the course of the next year following the decision.
