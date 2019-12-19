MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric has received PA Consulting’s 2019 ReliabilityOne Most Improved Utility Award for efforts to modernize the local energy grid and deliver more reliable service for its 556,000 South Jersey customers. This is the second consecutive year PA Consulting has recognized Atlantic City Electric’s service reliability, providing the company with its ReliabilityOne Outstanding Midsize Utility Award in 2018.
“We know how much our customers rely on reliable energy service to power their lives,” said Tyler Anthony, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric.
“Every one of our employees is working day in and day out to keep the lights on and exceed the expectations of our customers. We are proud to be recognized for our effort to meet those commitments.”
Atlantic City Electric joined its sister Exelon companies, Delmarva Power, Pepco and ComEd in receiving reliability awards from PA Consulting.
Energy customers across southern New Jersey are continuing to experience improvements in the reliability of their energy service, a result of Atlantic City Electric’s ongoing efforts to modernize the local energy grid.
Each day, work is performed as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to further improve reliability for customers. This work includes inspecting existing infrastructure, trimming trees that could potentially impact the system, building new substations, building new underground equipment, strengthening transmission and distribution lines, and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable.
The company also is installing innovative technologies to improve system reliability, such as specialized equipment that can automatically restore service more quickly or isolate damage. These new technologies have been a main driver behind the continued drop in the frequency of outages customers experience.
To learn more about the company’s current reliability projects, see atlanticcityelectric.com/reliability.
“Since 2000, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne program has celebrated energy providers that are reaching new heights of reliability,” said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne program director. “This year we recognize a new category of top performers, the ‘most improved’ utilities in the U.S. Atlantic City Electric has been on a journey to improve reliability via innovative technologies and people-led process improvement.”
PA’s ReliabilityOne awards are presented to energy companies providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA’s ReliabilityOne study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne participants on average experienced 53 percent fewer sustained outages, and outages were 41 percent shorter than the average US investor owned utility. PA has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, see paconsulting.com/energy.
