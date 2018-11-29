Atlantic City Electric's Gift of Energy program lets you give power

MAYS LANDING — This holiday season, Atlantic City Electric hopes to bring out the spirit of giving in local communities through its Gift of Energy program. From helping someone meet their energy needs to giving a gift that’s bright, literally, this program has you covered.
The Gift of Energy provides customers an out-of-the-box way of beating the Black Friday lines and the stress that comes with holiday shopping by giving that friend or family member a credit for their energy bill — all from the comfort of your home, couch or personal winter wonderland. All that is needed is the customer’s name and address or phone number associated with the account. The gift will appear on the recipient’s future energy bill as a credit.
Gifts can be initiated at Atlantic City Electric’s in-person payment locations or online.
Atlantic City Electric payment locations:
• Atlantic City Customer Service Center: 2430 Atlantic Ave., open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Cape May Court House Customer Service Center: 420 Route 9, open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Egg Harbor Township Customer Service Center: 6814 Tilton Road, open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Millville Customer Service Center: 1101 Route 47 (Delsea Drive) Reema Plaza, open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
• Turnersville Customer Service Center - 5101 Route 42 (Priscilla Town Center), open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Gift of Energy payments can be made via cash, check or by using a credit or debit card. Those who purchase the Gift of Energy will receive a holiday greeting card to give to your Gift of Energy recipient, compliments of Atlantic City Electric.
To learn more, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online news room. Find additional information about Atlantic City Electric by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Atlantic City Electric’s mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.