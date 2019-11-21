MAYS LANDING — Ahead of forecasted near-record low temperatures, Atlantic City Electric has taken essential steps to ready the local energy grid to provide customers with safe and reliable energy service this winter. The company has completed hundreds of projects and tasks, including maintenance and inspections, targeted upgrades and other critical work.
“Each day, we work hard to further enhance reliability for customers and to fortify our system against severe weather,” said Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president. “Our preparation efforts are essential to not only providing the reliable service our customers have come to expect, but also ensuring we are ready to respond safely and quickly when customers need us this winter. It’s this seasonal preparation, as well as year-round investments in reliability and resiliency, that have helped us deliver the most reliable service in the company’s history in recent years.”
On the local electric grid, preparation includes inspecting and upgrading equipment; trimming trees, which cause about 30 percent of power outages; building new underground equipment; and installing stronger, tree-resistant aerial cable. Atlantic City Electric also continues to install smart technology that can automatically identify the location of damage, restore service more quickly, or isolate damage. Ongoing investments in the local energy grid have resulted in a 22 percent decrease in the frequency of outages and a 17 percent reduction in outage length for customers over the last five years.
Atlantic City Electric’s preparation efforts also include conducting emergency response drills, testing computer and emergency systems, reviewing emergency processes and procedures, and coordinating closely with government and community partners. The company also participates in collaborative emergency response exercises with its Exelon sister companies — BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco — to ensure each can provide seamless support during a storm. During last year’s winter storms, and a recent hurricane season that affected the southeastern seaboard, this coordination allowed mutual assistance crews to quickly respond and support power restoration efforts in the hardest hit parts of the East Coast.
Just as Atlantic City Electric prepares, customers also can prepare:
• Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include a battery-powered radio or TV, flashlight, first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, special needs items, medications, multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers and a list of important and emergency phone numbers.
• Apply insulation, caulking and weather stripping around your home to keep out the cold.
• Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, nonperishable foods available.
• Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
• Identify an alternate location for you and/or your family in case of extended outage.
• Review the manufacturer’s instructions for safe operations of your generator. Do not connect a generator directly to your home’s wiring. Never use a generator indoors or in any enclosed area.
• Download Atlantic City Electric’s app at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp to keep informed during a storm.
Being prepared is a responsibility everyone should take seriously. If a severe storm hits, monitor local weather reports regularly and follow the advice of local emergency management officials. Immediately report a downed wire or service issue by calling 800-833-7476, visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, or through the company’s mobile app.
More tips, resources and safety information are available at atlanticcityelectric.com/storm.
