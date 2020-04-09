MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is expanding its commitment to southern New Jersey relief organizations to $75,000.
The economic need during the current health crisis continues to increase, and these essential funds are being donated to help with the daily operations of these important groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is part of $5.7 million in donations by Exelon Corp. and its family of companies nationwide to relief organizations in support of communities impacted by the spread of the coronavirus.
“Our communities are facing unprecedented challenges,” said Dave Velazquez, president and CEO of Pepco Holdings, which includes Atlantic City Electric. “We are not only dedicated to providing safe and reliable power during this crisis but also to providing continued support for our local relief organizations that play such critical roles in our communities, especially in their efforts to help the most vulnerable during this difficult time.”
The company’s executive team has also partnered with the eight Employee Resource Groups across the company to champion an employee challenge encouraging and supporting employee giving to local community organizations. The program, PHI Cares — COVID-19 Relief Challenge — has already raised more than $60,000 in employee donations and company executive matched support.
Atlantic City Electric is supporting United Way of Gloucester County to provide economic assistance and vital food and basic need supplies to children and workers in the region who already have and will be impacted by the temporary loss of income.
The company is also providing support to Community Foundation of South Jersey, helping to launch the South Jersey COVID-19 Response Fund, which allows individuals and organizations to pool resources in order to address both short-term and long-term effects of COVID-19 in local towns and counties throughout South Jersey.
United Way of Delaware is leading a collaborative effort along with seven nonprofit organizations in Salem County. Atlantic City Electric’s support there will help provide people across the county access to food, shelter and utilities.
All of Atlantic City Electric’s COVID-19 support for relief organizations is going toward funds developed for this crisis, focused on food insecurity and loss of wages.
In addition to support of local relief organizations, all of Exelon’s utilities, including Atlantic City Electric, previously announced the suspension of service disconnections and late payment charges through at least May 1. Residents across Atlantic City Electric’s South Jersey service area who lost access to energy services before this public health emergency are encouraged to contact Atlantic City Electric to have their service restored safely.
