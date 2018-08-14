Atlantic County 4-H Fair comes to a close 1 hr ago (…) Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save The final day of the 69th Atlantic County 4-H Fair was held Saturday, Aug. 11, at the David C. Wood fair grounds on Route 50 in Hamilton Township. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Most Popular Brigantine's Brant Beach Gardens a rainbow of blooming buds Brigantine considers plastic-bag ban ACLS/Brigantine Coastal Treasure Box Event Notes from the Coast Guard Auxiliary Marine Mammal Stranding Center to honor Kindle during annual gala Upcoming Events Browse Today's events Submit Aug 14 Duplicate Bridge Tue, Aug 14, 2018 Aug 14 Atlantic City Library - Summer Reading Program finale at Steel Pier Tue, Aug 14, 2018 Aug 14 CMC Library - Creative Arts for Adults with Special Needs Tue, Aug 14, 2018