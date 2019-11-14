Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County has honored Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Pleasantville Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle Sr. as 2019 Crime Stoppers of the Year.
The awards ceremony was hosted at the Atlantic City Country Club on Oct. 24, when the honorees accepted their award before an audience of family and friends.
Dennis Levinson addressed the audience and expressed his sincere appreciation to Atlantic County Crime Stoppers for recognizing his support for the nonprofit organization. Levinson, a leader of Atlantic County for nearly two decades, is well known for his dedication and commitment to serving the communities of Atlantic County.
Tweedle opened with subtle humor as he stood side by side with his longtime friend, Levinson, before expressing his sincere gratitude to Crime Stoppers of Atlantic County for spotlighting his efforts of supporting the organization. Tweedle is credited with providing Pleasantville police resources through a law enforcement liaison to monitor and process Crime Stoppers tips daily. Tweedle ended on a serious note, leaving everyone in attendance with this thought. He clinched Levinson’s hand and raised both hands above their heads and stated, “Denny Levinson (Republican), Mayor Jesse Tweedle (Democrat), we can still work together.”
Crime Stoppers is a resource available for all in the community to provide information of a crime to police and remain completely anonymous. Because information is provided anonymously, there can be no retaliation and no testifying in court. Cash rewards are paid upon an arrest and indictment of an accused. Report a crime to Crime Stoppers by dialing 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 or text a tip to 274637 (CRIMES).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.