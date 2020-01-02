010220_atl_historicphotos

 Lynn Wood / Submitted

SOMERS POINT — Four local photographers will have their works on display at the ACHS museum from Jan. 6 through Feb. 24.

The featured artists are Lynn Wood, Kevin Little, Steve Jasiecki and Lori Jo Jamieson.

A special opening day for the exhibit will be 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, when tea and scones will be served and all photographers will be on hand. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. The museum is at 907 Shore Road. Free parking is available behind the museum.

