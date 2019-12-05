Cookie lovers, follow the scent of sugary-goodness to the Atlantic County Historical Society's Holiday Sweet Sale, taking place Monday, Dec. 16.

The sale, taking place from 3 to 6 p.m., will include home-baked cookies, breads, candies and more, all sold by the pound. Package some cookies for your upcoming holiday party, or give a few batches to people on your Christmas shopping list. All proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society. 

Guests are welcome to bring their own containers. The sale will take place at the Historical Society, located at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. For more information, see AtlanticCountyHistoricalSocietyNJ.org.

