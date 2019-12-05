Cookie lovers, follow the scent of sugary-goodness to the Atlantic County Historical Society's Holiday Sweet Sale, taking place Monday, Dec. 16.
The sale, taking place from 3 to 6 p.m., will include home-baked cookies, breads, candies and more, all sold by the pound. Package some cookies for your upcoming holiday party, or give a few batches to people on your Christmas shopping list. All proceeds benefit the Atlantic County Historical Society.
Guests are welcome to bring their own containers. The sale will take place at the Historical Society, located at 907 Shore Road, Somers Point. For more information, see AtlanticCountyHistoricalSocietyNJ.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.