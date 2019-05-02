Atlantic County holds Senior Citizens Art Show

Atlantic County will showcase the creative abilities of county residents age 60 and older at its 43rd annual Senior Citizens Art Show. The juried show will be exhibited May 1-30 at the Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor.
Professional and nonprofessional artists will compete in a variety of categories, including acrylic, craft, digital imagery, mixed media, oil, pastel, photography, drawing/print, sculpture and watercolor. Winning entries will advance to the state competition.
“Each year I am more impressed with the outstanding talents of our residents,” stated County Executive Dennis Levinson. “They are all deserving of our recognition and respect. I encourage everyone to take the time to enjoy this annual exhibit.”
An awards ceremony will recognize all winners 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 30.
A prize of $100 will be presented to each first place winner from the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services. Award ribbons will be presented for first, second and third place and honorable mention as determined by the judges.
For more information, see atlantic-county.org/intergenerational-services/art-show.asp