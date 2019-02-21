Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Atlantic County Institute of Technology celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Every February, the career and technical education community celebrates CTE Month to raise awareness of the role that CTE has in preparing students for careers and college.

This year Atlantic County Institute of Technology invited more than 30 industry leaders in a wide range of career fields to speak with its students about their career paths and careers and demonstrate what it is they do on a daily basis.

Some of the highlights of the day included ACIT graduate Ashley Vasello, who spoke to students about her baking career and showed students techniques she learned at ACIT and how they are put into practice in her everyday work.

Chris Gallo and Tony Iannuzzi from Camden County College came to speak with automotive students and demonstrated electrical vehicle service safety using a 2013 Chevy Volt they brought.

Students in building trades met with the Sheriff’s Department and presented them with dog houses they built and donated to the K-9 Unit.

Students in the Academy of Information Technology were visited by Angelo Longo, chief internet security officer at Resorts Casino Hotel, and Fred Banner from Shore Medical Center.

Students in the Academy of Performing Arts saw Lori Flickinger, from Lori's Wellness Loft in Hammonton, who came in to speak with students about stress reduction and meditation.

Students in all career areas were able to interact with industry professionals and gain valuable insights into their industries.

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.