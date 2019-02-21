Atlantic County Institute of Technology celebrates Career and Technical Education Month

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Every February, the career and technical education community celebrates CTE Month to raise awareness of the role that CTE has in preparing students for careers and college.
This year Atlantic County Institute of Technology invited more than 30 industry leaders in a wide range of career fields to speak with its students about their career paths and careers and demonstrate what it is they do on a daily basis.
Some of the highlights of the day included ACIT graduate Ashley Vasello, who spoke to students about her baking career and showed students techniques she learned at ACIT and how they are put into practice in her everyday work.
Chris Gallo and Tony Iannuzzi from Camden County College came to speak with automotive students and demonstrated electrical vehicle service safety using a 2013 Chevy Volt they brought.
Students in building trades met with the Sheriff’s Department and presented them with dog houses they built and donated to the K-9 Unit.
Students in the Academy of Information Technology were visited by Angelo Longo, chief internet security officer at Resorts Casino Hotel, and Fred Banner from Shore Medical Center.
Students in the Academy of Performing Arts saw Lori Flickinger, from Lori's Wellness Loft in Hammonton, who came in to speak with students about stress reduction and meditation.
Students in all career areas were able to interact with industry professionals and gain valuable insights into their industries.