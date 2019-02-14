Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

Atlantic County Institute of Technology presents: 'Into the Woods'

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology presents "Into the Woods" Feb. 28, March 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and March 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are being sold in advance at www.acitech.org and brownpapertickets.com for a discounted price of adults $11, students $9. Prices at the door are adults $12 and students $10.

There will be a special VIP option for dinner and a show, with advance seating. These tickets must be purchased in advance online.

"The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results."

The shows will take place at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, 5080 Atlantic Ave., Mays Landing. Times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28; 7 p.m. Friday, March 1; and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2. 

For more information, see ACITech.org.

