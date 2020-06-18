Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) is reinventing education. Through hands-on application, we bring industry-recognized standards to the forefront of our dynamic learning environment both inside and outside the traditional classroom. We offer students rigorous academic curricula providing a significant head start in building a successful future. ACIT Administration hosted a Google Meet luncheon with the top ten. Lunch was delivered to each of the students' houses while they remotely joined the Google Meet to celebrate their accomplishments during their time at ACIT.
The Atlantic County Institute of Technology is proud to announce the Class of 2020 top ten graduating seniors, with a few ties, making the total 11.
1. Alden Mendonca, from Absecon, studied within the Information Technology Career Program and is attending the University of Notre Dame to major in Engineering.
2. Olivia Pulman, from Vineland, studied within the Health Science and Medicine Career Program and is attending Rowan University to major in Biochemistry and Modern Languages & Linguistics.
3. Pranami Patel, from Absecon, studied within the Health Science and Medicine Career Program and is attending Vassar College to major in NeuroScience and minor in Political Science.
3. Gabrielle Sangataldo, from Milmay, studied within the Performing Arts Career Program and is attending the United States Air Force Academy studying English and Foreign Areas Studies with a minor in German.
5. Benjamin Stiteler, from Estell Manor, studied within the Math Science and Engineering Career and is attending Atlantic Cape Community College with an undeclared major.
6. Tyler Barnes, from Mays Landing, studied within the Math Science and Engineering Career Program and is attending New Jersey Institute of Technology to major in Computer Science.
7. Ethan Cuthbertson, from Brigantine, studied within the Information Technology Career Program and is attending Ursinus College to major in Environmental Computer Science and Mathematics.
8. Mackenzie Jones, from Egg Harbor Township, studied within the Health Science and Medicine Career Program and is attending Atlantic Cape Community College with an undeclared major.
9. Klidny Dorval, from Galloway Township, studied within the Health Science and Medicine Career Program and is attending Stockton University to major in Exercise Science.
9. Alexa Incandela, from Port Republic, studied within the Fashion Career Program and is attending Stockton University to major in Health Science.
9. Anthony Thavisack, from Minitola, studied within the Computer Aided Drafting and Design Career Program and is moving on to employment with North East PreCast in Millville.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology, located in Mays Landing, is a four year countywide vocational technical public high school serving students in grades nine through twelve from Atlantic County and has a current student population of 1650 students. ACIT offers more than 19 career programs that include rewarding hands-on experiences and learning opportunities preparing Atlantic County students for higher education as well as immediate job opportunities. ACIT is the complete high school experience with a robust curriculum, athletics, extracurricular activities and a professionally and industry active staff who is dedicated to its students’ success.
ACIT is the recipient of US News & World Reports “Best High School” award for seven years in a row and is a recognized Blue Ribbon School. For additional information, call 609-625-2249, visit ACITech.org or email khoey@acitech.org.
