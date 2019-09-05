Atlantic County — The Atlantic County League of Women Voters is sponsoring a video and song competition this fall for public high schools in Atlantic County.
The purpose of this contest is to raise awareness among high-school age students about the importance and benefits of encouraging their families to fill out the census when they are contacted in 2020. School systems have a special interest in the accuracy of the nation’s once-a-decade population count; as the census determines federal assistance to each community’s public schools. Communities also gain federal support for many other needs based on their census counts.
Our contest asks the students to create a video or a song to inspire their family, friends, and community members to participate in the census. Bilingual and/or non-English submissions are welcome.
For contest deadlines, eligibility and parameters please visit ybcountedAC@gmail.com.
There will be a range of monetary prizes from $50-$250 for both the best video and the best song.
For further information, visit ybcountedAC@gmail.com.
