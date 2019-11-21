MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Library System offers all its free resources, right in your pocket, with digital materials as close as your phone or tablet.
And for Black Friday, Nov. 29, the library system will offer an exclusive giveaway: The first 15 patrons who ask for help downloading the Atlantic County Library System mobile app (or show staff it has been downloaded) will receive a promotional cell phone wallet.
The Atlantic County Library System mobile app, which rolled out pre-summer 2019, put the library back in the hands of the user, allowing full access to the library resources on the go, whether patrons are on vacation, the beach or anywhere else.
• Find books, movies, audiobooks and music as well as manage your account, place holds and renew your items. Plus, searching and checking out eBooks and eAudiobooks is easy.
• Ask and answer questions about branch locations and hours and learn about planned events.
• Explore databases and digital media services or connect on library system social media pages.
Download the Atlantic County Library System mobile app as well as one of the many other digitial media apps such as Freegal Music, Axis 306 eBooks, Kindle Reader, Mango Languages, OverDrive, Libby for OverDrive, PrinterOn, RBdigitial eMagazines and RomanceBookCloud. The apps are available for iOS, Android and Kindle Fire devices. Links to the apps can be found in your device's app store or at atlanticlibrary.org/appshelf.
For more information you may contact any branch of the Atlantic County Library System.
Find out more about the Atlantic County Library System at AtlanticLibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.