Atlantic County Master Gardeners are, from left, front row, Nancy Fiedler, Ellie Chester, Ann Cinquina, and Bob Varrellman; second row, Laurie Stoner, Carol Piechoski, Nancy Jansen, Nancy Carlson, and Vivian Millar; and back row, Linda Mantello, Howard Reed, Kathy McCormick, Glenn Pavlis and Marion Millar. Master Gardeners who were a part of these projects, but not pictured include Karen Pratz, Ute Langkau, Margaret DeFelice, Gerel Pereborow, Roz Herlands, John Collette and Belinda Chester, Master Gardener program coordinator.