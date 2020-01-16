Atlantic County will recognize the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday this year by holding a food drive Friday, Jan. 17, through Friday, Jan. 31, to “Feed the Dream to Fight Hunger.”
“We wanted to celebrate the spirit of Dr. King by giving back to the community. And what better way to do so than by providing food for those who are at risk of going hungry,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “We will have collection containers at various county facilities including the county office building in Atlantic City, the Stillwater Building in Northfield, the Criminal Court Complex in Mays Landing and the nine branches of the Atlantic County Library where both employees and visitors may drop off nonperishable food items. All items collected will be donated to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township for distribution to local residents.”
Levinson was interested in commemorating the holiday with a service activity that could involve the entire organization and directly benefit some of the county’s most vulnerable residents. The food drive was a consensus recommendation, which he fully supported.
“Our employees are extremely generous and caring. For many of them who serve in human and social service positions, they see first-hand the impacts of poverty and hunger,” Levinson said. “We hope to make a significant contribution to the Food Bank and honor the humanitarian legacy of Dr. King.”
Collection Sites
• County Office Building, 1333 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
• Stillwater Building, 201 S. Shore Road, Northfield, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
• Criminal Court Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd., Mays Landing, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
• Atlantic County Library branches, see atlanticlibrary.org for locations and hours
Although all food donations are appreciated, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey says it is in great need for dietary staples and nonperishable items. Nothing in glass. It lists its most needed foods:
• Peanut butter, jelly
• Canned tuna
• Canned beans
• Baby formula
• Corned beef hash, beef stew, Spam
• Dry pasta, rice, instant potatoes, mac & cheese
• Spaghetti O’s, ravioli, Beef-a-Roni
• Spaghetti sauce, any canned vegetable
• Applesauce, any canned fruit
• Canned or dry soup
• Mayonnaise
• Cereal
• Shelf stable milk
• Laundry detergent, soap, diapers, toilet paper, shampoo and other personal hygiene products.
