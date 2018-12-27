Atlantic County SPCA partners with Pets of the Homeless

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic County SPCA was welcomed by the national nonprofit, Pets of the Homeless as a new donation site and pet food provider.
Donations of pet food and supplies can be taken to 334 Steelmanville Road. The items will be directly distributed to the homeless with pets or delivered to a local food bank, homeless shelter or homeless encampment. The program is an ongoing national effort to regularly supply donated pet food to local people who cannot afford to properly provide for their pets.
Over the course of a year, millions of people become homeless with numbers rising. Approximately 80 percent of people who experience homelessness are homeless for a short period of time and usually need help finding housing or a rent subsidy. But unfortunately, for those with pets it becomes more difficult, forcing them to choose between their pet and a roof over their head. Surprisingly, most choose to stay on the streets with their pets for longer periods of time. Their pets are their comfort, provide an emotional bond of loyalty and are nonjudgmental. It is estimated that one in four homeless and disadvantaged people have a pet. Pets of the homeless do not choose their guardians. A difference can be made to aid these pets.
More than 19,529 pets have been medically treated through the assistance of Pets of the Homeless, and 606.22 tons of pet food collected and distributed. There are more than 400 donation sites nationwide. Pets of the Homeless has provided over $1 million in emergency veterinary care to pets of the homeless.
Atlantic County SPCA accepts pet food donations year round. For more information, call 609-927-9059 or call Pets of the Homeless at 775-841-7463. Pets of the Homeless believes in the healing power of companion pets and of the human-animal bond, which is very important in the lives of many homeless. They find solace, protection and companionship through their pets. They care for their pets on limited resources so they themselves have less. The task of Pets of the Homeless, nationwide, is to feed and provide basic emergency veterinary care to their pets and thus relieve the anguish and anxiety of the homeless who cannot provide for their pets. For more information, PetsOfTheHomeless.org.