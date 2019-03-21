Atlantic County Utilities Authority hosts organic gardening course

Whether you are an organic gardening newbie or an experienced gardener, Organic Gardening Course for Food Production will provide you with skills and information for making a great garden.
This training, offered by the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey, will teach how to improve and prepare your soil and how to plant crops from spring through fall. Discover how to manage weeds, diseases, insects and critters using time-tested methods.
Instructor Al Johnson has farmed and gardened organically for 40 years. The course will be offered 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority Recycling Center, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township.
The fee for Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Jersey members is $30. For nonmembers it is $40. Lunch is provided at no extra cost. For registration and more information, see nofa.nj.org. Walk-ins welcome.