(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
How many of you have driven down Route 50 and passed a stately white manor house with an American flag flying in front? Did you know that this was the Estell Mansion once owned by Daniel Estell and is now the Atlantic County Veterans Museum. Incorporated in 2014 as a nonprofit organization, its purpose is to preserve and exhibit artifacts and materials related to the military service of Atlantic County veterans through all of the conflicts and all branches of service..
Artifacts from all battles as far back as the Revolutionary War are on display throughout the two-story building and include the War of 1812, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. More recent involvements include the Gulf wars and Mideast conflicts.
Some of the artifacts one may view are uniforms, medals, certificates and weapons, including many that have been captured in the various engagements.
Additionally, audio recordings and written histories given by veterans are stored and available at the Atlantic County Historical Society on Shore Road in Somers Point.
Whether you served in the military or are a history buff, a visit here is certainly worth your time and attention. These men and women who served deserve it.
The museum is temporarily closed in keeping with COVID-19 precautions, but you can get updates and see and learn about some of its holdings on its Facebook page, facebook.com/AtlanticCountyVeteransMuseum.
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.
