Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame to add 6 members

The Atlantic County Women’s Hall of Fame will induct six new members next month
The following women will be inducted:
• Monica Coffey: Coffey has a master’s degree in environmental education and conservation and a certificate in urban planning. she has spent most of her professional career at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, developing public education programs and materials to increase environmental awareness. Coffey also worked on sustainability issues, programs and initiatives, including clean energy programs and has spent much time at the ACUA’s Wind Farm.
• Jennifer Couthen: Couthen was born and raised in Atlantic City. She has taught English as a second language in Atlantic City schools since 1990. Couthen organizes and presents Career Day and other special projects through the FAST/PRIDE Program for ACEA/NJEA-Grants for Families and Schools Together and PRIDE. She is secretary to the board of the Atlantic City Education Foundation. Couthen volunteered and raised money for student organizations at Atlantic City High School and is actively involved in her church, St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church, and helps to run a family catering business.
• Audrey Fischer: Fischer is a life-long resident of Atlantic County. She was a stay-at-home mom until 1973, when she became her husband’s business partner at Irv Fischer’s Shoes. Fischer is the ultimate volunteer, lending her time to B’nai B’rith, the Miss America Organization, Miss New Jersey and Miss Atlantic City Pageants and the ARC of Atlantic County. She is the president of the Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer Fund, chairperson of the Women’s Auxiliary of Atlantic City Medical Center and an active participant in Congregation Beth Israel.
• Melanie Rice: Rice founded Melanie Rice Entertainment in 1995. From 2006-17, she donated her time, talent, facilities and energy to co-produce a charity concert at Harrah’s Atlantic City called “Street Life—A Musical Collaboration to benefit Hansen Foundation.” From 1994 to the present, Rice has performed gratis at the Manna at the Shore annual fundraiser. She annually participates in the Alzheimer’s and AIDS Alliance fundraiser walks in Atlantic City and remains an active fundraiser for the Hansen Foundation.
• Terri Schieder-Rann: Schieder-Rann is vice president of population health and business development at AtlantiCare. She oversees AtlantiCare Health Solutions, AtlantiCare’s accountable care organization and all population health activities. Schieder-Rann provides executive oversight to AtlantiCare’s health engagement, corporate marketing and communications, and access center teams. She is a volunteer with the ShopRite LPGA Classic and holds board membership with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Atlantic and Cape May Counties.
• Nanette Stuart: As a teacher in the Atlantic City School District, Stuart developed a love and passion for the arts. She served as the co-chair for the Tiny Tots Cotillion of the A.C. Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. where she choreographed dance productions for the formal event. Stuart acquired donated prints for the Pleasantville School District from nationally renowned artist Alonzo Adams, has been a production aide to Just Right Productions and a financial sponsor of the organization’s production "The Color Purple."
The induction ceremony will be held March 21 at the Linwood Country Club, 500 Shore Road, Linwood.
A cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. For more information, call 609-272-1469.