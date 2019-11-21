112119_atl_pab_youth orchestra

Among the youth musicians playing at the Atlantic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert will be RJ Hall, a Holy Spirit High School senior who lives in Absecon.

 Evelynn Caterson / Submitted

The Atlantic Youth Orchestra Winter Concert will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Admission is free. Among the youth musicians who will play is RJ Hall, a Holy Spirit High School senior who lives in Absecon.

For more information, go to AtlanticYouthOrchestra.org.

