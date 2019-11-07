The AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center partner, thanked patients, staff and providers during celebrations marking its tenth year of serving the community Oct. 30.
The institute opened in 2009 in Egg Harbor Township and a second campus in Cape May Court House in 2013. The team has cared for more than 10,000 unique patients. To mark its special anniversary year, the center held a reception for providers, staff and invited guests followed by a community open house in the Egg Harbor Township location.
The event featured the first public showing of Where Hope Grows, an AtlantiCare Healing Arts exhibit featuring photos of 14 cancer survivors revealing what inspired hope for them. Many of the survivors were among those who attended the community open-house portion of the event.
