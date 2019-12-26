AtlantiCare’s Legal Department held a holiday gingerbread contest as a team-building activity. Since Thanksgiving, team members worked, on their own time, to design, bake, construct and decorate their entries. The Corporate Compliance Team’s model of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus as it looked in 1907 — then known as Atlantic City Hospital — won first place. They used Rice Krispies for the base of the snowmen, though the Kellogg’s cereal wasn’t actually available yet to the public in 1907. The Legal Transactions Team’s Hawaiian Christmas Chalet featured Teddy Grahams safely floating in Life Savers candies. The Leave of Absence Team’s It Takes a Village creation highlighted collaboration in caring for employees. The Risk Team’s reconstruction of Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer included an official sugar-cookie complaint filed on behalf of Grandma’s estate. Staff said working together to pipe, spackle, and otherwise tackle gingerbread creations was a great learning experience that fostered teamwork and creativity.
